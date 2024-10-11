Another day, another streaming show that was unceremoniously cancelled before it even got a chance to spread its wings. Netflix is once again under scrutiny for its cancellation of KAOS — the Jeff Goldblum-starring drama that aims to tell the stories of Greek mythology like never before. Even though Season 1 of the show proudly boasts a brilliant concept, a diverse cast, and leaves plenty of room for more stories and characters, Netflix decided to smite the series after only a month on the platform.

KAOS being given only a month before Netflix pulled the plug is, ironically, the most chaotic thing Netflix could have done. That is not nearly enough time for a show to stretch its legs and build a word-of-mouth following, which is what Netflix has heavily relied on with shows like Squid Game and Baby Reindeer. This strategy of minimal marketing in return for a chance surprise hit has served them well in the past, but it's caused other promising shows to suffer before they were even given a chance.

What Is 'KAOS' About?

Before we get into why the abrupt cancellation of shows is hurting the entertainment industry, let's give a quick summary/post-mortem tribute to KAOS. Created by The End of the F***ing World writer Charlie Covell, the best way to describe KAOS is The Boys meets Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The show flips the script on the way the Greek Gods are commonly depicted; instead of being noble creators of life, Zeus (Jeff Goldblum) and most of his fellow Gods are selfish and vindictive overseers who repay their subjects' blind loyalty with absolute cruelty. Most of KAOS' story is narrated by the imprisoned and tortured Prometheus (Stephen Dillane), who prophesizes that three mortals will be responsible for the death and downfall of Zeus and his reign of terror.

Yes, KAOS' premise of everyday humans defying the odds and facing down all-powerful individuals is very similar to The Boys, almost to the point where you could argue it's ripping the superhero satire off a little bit. However, KAOS sets itself apart from the competition by being a more literal portrayal of Greek myths and stories in a modern-day setting. The events of classic tales, like Eurydice (Aurora Perrineau) and Orpheus' (Killian Scott) journey through the Underworld (which is cleverly shown almost entirely in black and white) and the mystery of the Minotaur in the Labyrinth are all given a modern-day twist, and to spectacular fashion at that. In spite of that modern-day setting, though, KAOS is somehow one of the best and most accurate depictions of Greek mythology ever put on screen, with just about every established character and story being very faithful to their original versions from centuries ago despite their obvious new setting.

KAOS is also carried by great performances across the board, with Jeff Goldblum giving one of his best dramatic performances in recent years as a paranoid and vile Zeus that his upcoming role as The Wizard of Oz in Wicked will have a hard time beating. The same can be said for the grounded depictions of the other Gods in the show as well, such as Janet McTeer as Hera, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, and David Thewlis as Hades. We'll be here all day if we talk about every great performance in the show, but on the whole, the entire ensemble is refreshingly diverse and filled with dynamic and interesting characters that are always fun to explore.

'KAOS' Only Scratched the Surface of its Potential in Season 1

Close

KAOS clearly left the door open for follow-up seasons, and that was even confirmed by Charlie Covell. Reportedly, Covell planned for three seasons to tell the full story of KAOS. The intention for more seasons was clearly at the forefront of Covell's mind, as per the following statement:

“There’s definitely more. I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for the more. Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true.”

Not only did the show set-up more than a few plotlines for future seasons, but there are dozens of other characters and stories that could have been explored. Most of the Greek pantheon of Gods were only teased in Season 1, with characters like Ares and Athena only being briefly referenced. It would be fascinating to see how the other Gods would be interpreted, but again, KAOS simply wasn't given that chance.

Cancelling New Shows Early Is an Industry-Wide Issue

Image via Zanda Rice

This isn't the first time that Netflix has cancelled a new show before it was given a proper chance to stretch its legs. Some examples include the Jim Henson Company's technologically impressive sequel series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the true crime mockumentary series American Vandal, the comedic coming-of-age tale Teenage Bounty Hunters, and more. All of these shows had little to no marketing (especially compared to the likes of something like Stranger Things) and weren't actively being advertised, and yet, are punished when they don't become major viral sensations; instead of continuing to ride the wave of positive buzz, they were all cancelled within the first season or two.

This is an issue that is not exclusively a Netflix problem, either. Just recently, Disney cancelled its latest Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte, in spite of decently positive critical reviews and partially because of a toxic hate campaign levied against it. Speaking of Disney+ and Lucasfilm-produced shows, the service not only cancelled the Willow sequel series after a single season, but also completely removed it from the platform, meaning that fans can't even revisit the series, let alone experience it for the first time (which speaks to a completely different issue).

Now, we shouldn't try to sound too sappy and say that we don't understand why shows get cancelled. It is the entertainment "business" after all, and some shows just can't justify multiple seasons. In the cases of The Acolyte and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the cost may simply have been too much to make. We just wish these shows got a chance to test the waters of public opinion and overall viewership long-term instead of immediately being branded as unable to continue, as it often takes time and word of mouth to escape the noise of the amount of projects that are released. Perhaps KAOS will be shopped to another outlet and maybe find new life, but it really shouldn't be in that position at all to begin with.

KAOS is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Kaos A contemporary series that casts a fresh light on iconic mythological tales, weaving together stories of gods and mortals to reflect on modern societal issues. Through a narrative that blends ancient mythology with current themes, it challenges characters and viewers alike to consider the nature of destiny and human interaction. Release Date August 29, 2024 Cast Jeff Goldblum , David Thewlis , Janet McTeer , Cliff Curtis , Nabhaan Rizwan , killian scott , Aurora Perrineau , Misia Butler , Leila Farzad , Rakie Ayola , Stanley Townsend , Billie Piper , Suzy Eddie Izzard. Seasons 1 Writers Charlie Covell , Georgia Christou Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Watch on Netflix