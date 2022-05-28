Perrineau is the first official cast member to join the upcoming Netflix series.

Prodigal Son's Aurora Perrineau is the first official cast member to join Kaos, an upcoming Netflix series based on Greek and Roman mythology. Created by Netflix's The End of the F***ing World writer Charlie Covell, there is currently no release date for Kaos.

Kaos will serve as a dramatic re-imagining of Greek and Roman mythological tales and will feature multiple settings, including Earth, Mount Olympus, and the Underworld. Producing the series is Sister, the production company responsible for HBO's Chernobyl and Netflix's Giri/Haji. ​​​​​​Other production companies working on Kaos include ​All3 Productions, Brightstar, and All3Media.

The description for Kaos on Netflix's official site reads, "This genre-bending series puts a modern twist on Greek and Roman mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld." It hasn't been confirmed which characters from Greek and Roman mythologies will make appearances in the series; however, since one of the settings is Mount Olympus, chances are gods like Hades, Aphrodite, and Hermes may show up.

It's currently unclear which character Perrineau will portray in the series. The actor is well known for her role as Detective Dani Powell on Fox’s Prodigal Son, which also stars Good Omens' Michael Sheen. Perrineau has also made appearances in TV shows such as Pretty Little Liars, Chasing Life, When They See Us, and Into the Dark. Films the actor has appeared in include Air Collision, Jem and the Holograms, Truth or Dare, and Boo!. She is also set to appear in Season 4 of the hit HBO series, Westworld.

Kaos will feature eight episodes with filming planned to take place in London, UK, and Spain. Producers on Kaos include Charlie Covell, Georgi Banks-Davies, Katie Carpenter, Harry Munday, and Nina Lederman with Banks-Davies also serving as the main director. Executive producers on the series include Lederman, Tanya Seghatchian, John Woodward, and Jane Featherstone.

Check out the official logline for Kaos below:

"A darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld. Zeus has a wrinkle. He’s worried it might mean the end of the world… and it might. Because on earth, six humans — unaware of their importance or their connection to each other — learn that they are component parts of an ancient prophecy. Will they discover the truth about the gods, and what they’re doing to humans? And, if they do, will they be able to stop them?"

