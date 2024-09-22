Netflix’s latest black comedy fantasy drama, KAOS, has unleashed an intriguing world that reimagines Greek mythology in a contemporary setting. KAOS tells the story of Zeus and the other gods when “discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of mankind.”

Show creator Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World) cleverly places ancient stories and characters in the present-day social and cultural landscape, to explore significant themes like gender politics, corruption, conspiracies, and power dynamics among classes. Released in August 2024, KAOS has initially garnered a positive reception for its concept and narrative, and we can’t wait to see more of their chaos unfold, if and when the show is renewed. Meanwhile, here’s a comprehensive guide to the larger-than-life Greek pantheon, who portrays them, and how they are adapted in KAOS.

Zeus

Jeff Goldblum

Close

The ruler of Olympus and king of the gods, the Zeus of KAOS is best described as a selfish, power-hungry, egomaniacal, and now paranoid celestial being, who would do anything to keep his position and influence in place. His chic and sleek style statement with all the swag and sass is just a façade for the cruelty he intends to inflict on the humans he oversees or anyone he dominates.

Most known for starring in films like Jurassic Park, Independence Day, The Fly, and Thor: Ragnarok, Academy Award-nominee Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus in a never-before-seen performance. He describes his character as “Our Zeus is the three c’s — complicated, charismatic, [and] cruel. As well as several other letters.”

Hera

Janet McTeer

Image via Netflix



The queen of the gods, Hera, is married to Zeus and is also her brother. Despite the complicated relationship dynamics, “she genuinely loves her husband, she loves power and all things decadent.” With Zeus’s increasing paranoia, Hera finds herself in a fix, while also trying to hide an explosive secret that could jeopardize her existence if Zeus finds out.

Ozark alum Janet McTeer plays Hera and points out that in KAOS, "She’s a complicated person rather than just flat-out evil. She’s not even a trope. She’s not even an archetype, because she’s a god." The Golden Globe-winning actress who has starred in films like The Divergent Series and The Menu, will be next seen in the eighth Mission: Impossible film.

Poseidon

Cliff Curtis

Image via Netflix

The god of the sea and Zeus’s younger brother, this Poseidon is less of an “earth-shaker” and more of a libertine who seeks all the pleasures of life and enjoys a relaxed life at sea on a yacht near Krete. But when Zeus starts feeling threatened, it risks Poseidon’s lifestyle and his family, as well as someone he loves.

Fear the Walking Dead alum Cliff Curtis plays Poseidon. Following his breakout performances in Once Were Warriors and Whale Rider, he had notable roles in Training Day, The Last Airbender, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Curtis will be next seen in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Hades

David Thewlis

Image via Netflix

Zeus’s other brother and the god of death, Hades is a hard-working individual and the only one in the family who seems to take Zeus’ prophecy of doom seriously. Even though Hades wants and tries to help, he ends up failing miserably.

The Sandman actor David Thewlis stars as Hades, in his second Netflix fantasy series. Best known for playing Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter films, Thewlis has also starred in The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, The Theory of Everything, Wonder Woman, and shows like Fargo (Season 2), Landscapers, and The Artful Dodger. He will next appear in Avatar: Fire and Ash, as well as its sequel.

Persephone

Rakie Ayola

Image via Netflix

Persephone is Hades’ wife and the queen of the Underworld, who spent most of her life trying to dismiss rumors about her life. Contrary to historical propaganda that she was captured by Hades and made a child bride, Persephone loves her husband and marries him willingly, but she despises his family.

Welsh actress Rakie Ayola, who plays the role, describes Persephone and Hades as “the only happy couple in the series.” She is most known for her roles in television shows like Holby City, Doctor Who, Shetland, Midsomer Murders, and Black Mirror.

Dionysus

Nabhaan Rizwan

Image via Netflix

The god of wine, pleasure, and all things crazy, Dionysus is Zeus’ favorite son and the ultimate party boy. Although born of a mortal mother, he was turned into a complete god. But unlike his mythical counterpart, KAOS’s Dionysus is bored of his centuries-old life and seeks more power, responsibility, and respect from his family.

British actor Nabhaan Rizwan, who made his television debut with BBC’s Informer, plays Dionysus. Following his notable roles in shows like Station Eleven, Industry, and Juice, and the Netflix film, The Last Letter from Your Lover, Rizwan will be next seen in Dope Girls.

Medusa

Debi Mazar

Image via Netflix

The legendary monster and a misunderstood entity, Medusa is already dead in KAOS. She is an Underworld bureaucrat, in charge of Riverbank Management at the Lethe, helping mortal souls reincarnate while harboring sinister secrets in her head full of snakes.

A former dancer, makeup artist, and a prolific actor, Mazar is best known for her work in Madonna’s music videos, and roles in Goodfellas, Malcolm X, and Empire Records. Her most notable TV roles include L.A. Law, Entourage, That’s Life, Younger, and East New York.

Orpheus

Played by Killian Scott

Image via Netflix

Unlike the mythical Greek bard, musician, and prophet, KAOS's adaptation of Orpheus is a rock star with a big heart and a bigger ego. He madly loves his wife, Eurydice but is often clueless about the real world. When his life is thrown off balance, Orpheus has to either accept the situation or fight it to defy death.

Killian Scott, an Irish actor best known for starring in Love/Hate, plays Orpheus. He also has main roles in Dublin Murders, Jack Taylor, Ripper Street, and Damnation. Before KAOS, Scott played the role of Pagon in MCU’s Secret Invasion, in a notable performance.

Eurydice "Riddy"

Aurora Perrineau

Image via Netflix

Orpheus’s wife, Eurydice, or Riddy, as she prefers to be called, is a withdrawn, unhappy woman who is desperately seeking change. Luckily life offers her a chance one morning, quite like in the original Greek mythology. But little does Riddy know that her opportunity to dispel her misery also leads to Zeus’s fall from grace.

Eurydice/Riddy is played by Aurora Perrineau, an actress-model who made her television debut with Pretty Little Liars. Before KAOS, she starred in shows like Westworld, When They See Us, Prodigal Son, and Westworld, and films like Passengers and Truth or Dare.

Minos

Stanley Townsend

Image via Netflix

Similar to his mythological counterpart, Minos is the president of Krete in KAOS. A ruthless man with the highest ambition, and he won’t spare sacrificing anything to achieve it and please the gods. He is also a doting father to his daughter, Ariadne, but his desperate attempts to appease the gods, along with his deepest secrets, will make his life and career come undone.

Irish actor Stanley Townsend plays the role of Minos, in his third project of 2024, after HBO’s The Regime and Blackshore. He also has notable roles in films like Cars 2 and Florence Foster Jenkins, and television shows 24: Live Another Day, Dangerous Liaisons, Andor, and The Spy.

Ariadne "Ari"

Leila Farzad

Image via Netflix

President Mino’s daughter, and heir to his throne, Ariadne “Ari” adores her father but is estranged from her mother, who holds her guilty of Ari’s brother’s death. She lives a secluded life, ridden with guilt and grief, and devoid of love, but an unexpected turn of events sets her on a path of revenge.

BAFTA nominee Leila Farzad plays the role of Ari, in her second Netflix series of 2024 following The Decameron. She is best known for her roles in I Hate Suzie, Avenue 5, Black Mirrors, and The Marvels, and will next appear in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and Turn up the Sun!.

Prometheus

Stephen Dillane

Image via Netflix

The story’s narrator, Prometheus is Zeus’s oldest friend and the architect of an ancient scheme to destroy Zeus. But his role is more of a silent witness in prayer, considering Zeus keeps him chained to a cliff, as a punishment for stealing fire from the gods and giving it to humans.

Stephen Dillane, a British actor best known for appearing in three seasons of Game of Thrones, portrays Prometheus. The BAFTA-winning actor appeared in films like The Hours, Zero Dark Thirty, and Darkest Hour, with notable television roles in Alex Rider, The Tunnel, John Adams, and recently, Sherwood.

Caeneus (né Caenis)

Misia Butler

Image via Netflix

In KAOS, Caeneus is a far cry from the eponymous mythological character. Here, he has been dead for years, living a bland rote of life, with his three-headed pet dog, until one day he meets a stranger who turns his whole life around.

British actor Misia Butler portrays Caeneus. Prior to KAOS, he made his film debut with Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil and appeared in the shows Casualty, Kiss Me First, and The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

Cassandra

Billie Piper

Image via Netflix

Just like her mythological counterpart, KAOS’s Cassandra is also burdened with a twisted gift, where she prophesies truth but no one believes her, except maybe Riddy. But unlike in the legends, here she is a Trojan refugee in Krete.

British actor and former teen pop star, Billie Piper plays the role of Cassandra. She is most known for her role of Rose Tyler in Doctor Who, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Penny Dreadful, and I Hate Suzie, and for directing Rare Beasts. Piper recently featured in Netflix’s Scoop and will appear in Wednesday Season 2 and Coming Undone.

Other Supporting Characters

Image via Netflix

The rest of the ensemble cast also includes Fates, who write prophecies for humans, with Suzy Eddie Izzard as Lachy (Lachesis), Ché as Clotho, and Sam Buttery as Atropos. Cathy Tyson as Alecto, Donna Banya as Tisi (Tisiphone), and Natalie Klamar as Meg (Megaera) form the Furies, goddesses of vengeance.

Among other mythological characters, Fady Elsayed features as Glaucus/Minotaur, Michelle Greenidge as Dea Tacita, Gilian Cally as Hecuba, Shila Ommi as Pas (Pasiphae), Amanda Douge as Andromache, Daniel Lawrence Taylor as Theseus, Ramon Tikaram as Charon, Joe McGann as Polyphemus, Rosie Cavaliero as Prue, and Daniel Monks as Astyanax.

KAOS is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Kaos A contemporary series that casts a fresh light on iconic mythological tales, weaving together stories of gods and mortals to reflect on modern societal issues. Through a narrative that blends ancient mythology with current themes, it challenges characters and viewers alike to consider the nature of destiny and human interaction. Release Date August 29, 2024 Cast Jeff Goldblum , David Thewlis , Janet McTeer , Cliff Curtis , Nabhaan Rizwan , killian scott , Aurora Perrineau , Misia Butler , Leila Farzad , Rakie Ayola , Stanley Townsend , Billie Piper , Suzy Eddie Izzard. Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Charlie Covell Writers Charlie Covell , Georgia Christou Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Georgi Banks-Davies , Runyararo Mapfumo Expand

Watch on Netflix