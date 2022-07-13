Fresh off of the success of Jurassic World: Dominion, Jeff Goldblum is set to appear in the upcoming television series Kaos as Zeus, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The actor replaces Hugh Grant who was originally tapped for the role but eventually pulled out due to scheduling conflicts.

Created and written by Charlie Covell, the series is set to be a dark and comedic re-imagining of the stories from Greek Mythology. Goldblum will portray the all-powerful and mighty Zeus until one day he discovers a wrinkle on his forehead, sending the legendary god into a spiral of paranoia. While specific plot details of the series remain unknown, with a comedic premise at the center stage, Kaos could be another fun interpretation of the legendary stories of Greek mythology.

Alongside Goldblum, the cast of the series includes two-time Academy Award-nominated Janet McTeer and Cliff Curtis, who is set to appear in Avatar: The Way of Water. David Thewlis, known for his role as Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter franchise will also appear in the series alongside Killian Scott. Also joining the cast is Aurora Perrineau, who stars in Westworld and Misia Butler, who is set to appear in The School for Good and Evil. Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Nabhaan Rizwan (Mogul Mowgli), Rakie Ayola, (Black Mirror), and Stanley Townsend (The Libertine) are also set to appear in Kaos.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Kaos': Aurora Perrineau Cast in Netflix Greek Mythology Series From Charlie Covell

Greek Mythology has been prevalent in film and television with various adaptations gracing the screen such as Clash of the Titans and Disney's Hercules. The popularity of the famous stories don't appear to be slowing down any time soon as Disney is developing a series based on the popular Percy Jackson and the Olympians books.

Filming for the series is set to begin later this summer. The show will consist of eight episodes and will be directed by Georgi Banks-Davies with Runyararo Mapfumo directing the second block of the series, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry and Nina Lederman. Producers of the series include Katie Carpenter, Harry Munday and Michael Eagle-Hodgson. Georgia Christou will write the sixth episode of Kaos. With Goldblum set to star as the legendary mythological figure alongside a cast of talented actors, Kaos is shaping up to be a fun and exciting take on Greek mythology.

With the show still in its early stages of production, Kaos has no set release date. In the meantime, check out our interview with Goldblum about The World According to Jeff Goldblum: