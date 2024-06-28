The Big Picture Jeff Goldblum stars as Zeus in Netflix's KAOS, exploring mortality and mythology.

The ensemble cast includes Janet McTeer, Nabhaan Rizwan, Aurora Perrineau, and Killian Scott.

Created by Charlie Covell, KAOS premieres on Netflix on August 29.

Jeff Goldblum (Wicked) is a god among men in a fresh batch of images for Netflix’s upcoming comedy-drama series, KAOS. Along with Goldblum as the mightiest god of them all - Zeus - the introductory shots also get viewers familiar with a handful of the other characters, including Janet McTeer (The Menu) as Zeus’ partner and Queen, Hera, and Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven) as their son, Dionysus, with Aurora Perrineau (Jem and the Holograms) and Killian Scott (Dublin Murders) as lost and lonely humans, Riddy and Orpheus, respectively.

Enjoying some cold brewskis and a little backyard grill and chill, Goldblum’s Zeus can be seen soaking in the sunshine and tossing some kebabs on the barbie, with one of his servants bringing him a freshly loaded tray of cold ones. Much more serious and god-like than her husband, Hera stands amid a group of women donning golden garments, presumably lifting their praises to the deities. Down on Earth, Dionysus is absolutely living it up, making a collect call on a pay phone in his colorful ‘90s garb outside the fence of a street basketball game. Finally, Riddy and Orpheus are attempting to connect with one another in the last image. From what we know about the couple, Orpheus is a rock-star on the rise whose wife, Riddy, is having a difficult time seeing exactly where she fits in with his vision.

Taking a crack at mythology and blending it with modern storytelling, KAOS centers around the shared experience and panic of knowing that mortality will eventually come for us all - even Zeus. The god of the gods has long been under the belief that he was fully immortal, but when he wakes up to find a wrinkle on his forehead, he becomes completely unhinged. In Zeus’ mind, this can mean only one thing - it’s the beginning of the end, as a prophecy foretold this day to be the start of the fall of his kingdom. With nothing more than the ancient prophecy to base his belief on, Zeus spirals out of control and threatens to take the world with him - with the safety and security of the planet falling on the shoulders of a group of puny humans.

Who Else Is Involved With ‘KAOS’?

The Greek-centered tale was created and penned by Charlie Covell, who is best known for her work adapting the beloved graphic comic series, The End of the F***ing World, for television. Filling out the rest of the ensemble cast is an impressive stack of names that includes David Thewlis (I’m Thinking of Ending Things) as Hades, Reiki Ayola (The Pact) as Persephone, Cliff Curtis (Meg 2: The Trench) as Poseidon, Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones) as Prometheus, Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil) as Caeneus, Stanley Townsend (Blackshore) as Minos, and Leila Farzad (The Fear Index) as Ari.

Check out the new images from KAOS above and watch the gods fall from their places of power when the series crashes onto Netflix on August 29.

Kaos A contemporary series that casts a fresh light on iconic mythological tales, weaving together stories of gods and mortals to reflect on modern societal issues. Through a narrative that blends ancient mythology with current themes, it challenges characters and viewers alike to consider the nature of destiny and human interaction. Cast Jeff Goldblum , David Thewlis , Janet McTeer , Cliff Curtis , Nabhaan Rizwan , killian scott , Aurora Perrineau , Misia Butler , Leila Farzad , Rakie Ayola , Stanley Townsend , Billie Piper , Suzy Eddie Izzard. Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Charlie Covell Writers Charlie Covell , Georgia Christou Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Georgi Banks-Davies , Runyararo Mapfumo Expand

