Jeff Goldblum is faking out fans through Netflix’s anticipated new series, KAOS, showcasing a surprisingly dark side. Goldblum portrays Zeus, the ancient ruler of gods and humans, but in this case, Zeus isn’t all that warm and fuzzy, and he’s definitely not happy. The beloved actor goes sinister through his character's self-centered rampage to punish humans for their insolence toward the gods. Goldblum is guaranteed to shock audiences who may know him for his less menacing parts, like those in Jurassic Park and Independence Day, his roles in Wes Anderson films, or, for younger audiences, perhaps as the host of his brief Disney+ series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The Emmy-winner impressively bears the weight of Zeus’ villain origin story in Charlie Covell’s darkly comedic re-imagining of Greek mythology.

What Is ‘KAOS’ About?

Set between the heavens of Olympus, the human realm on Earth, and the bleak Underworld, KAOS follows a handful of Greek mythologies finding themselves intertwined with each other. Tension between gods and humans rises when a group of Trojan dissenters defiles a statue on the holy day of Olympia. Zeus, the king of the gods, won’t stand for this overt blasphemy, so he rallies his family to restore his respect and punish the mortals. But what starts out as a kind of really serious prank kicks off a chain of consequences that even the most knowledgeable of characters could not have imagined.

In the series, three humans have been given an identical prophecy from the all-knowing Fates, and so has Zeus. The foreboding prophecy reads, “A line appears, the order wanes, the family falls, and kaos reigns.” When Zeus discovers that his prophecy has been set in motion, he makes it his mission to prove that a prophecy can be broken, so he starts to meddle with the fates of humans. His paranoia snowballs throughout the story, and he brings down with him anyone who isn’t in support of his cause. While Goldblum's Zeus embarks on his rampage from up in the heavens, those three humans are slowly figuring out that the gods may not be as for them as they were taught. The closer the humans get to finding out the truth about the gods, the further into madness Zeus descends.

Jeff Goldblum Leans Into Darkness in ‘KAOS’

Netflix’s KAOS offers a completely different side of Goldblum’s familiar persona. In a similar fashion to his role as the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok, Goldblum rules over the earth from his home on Mount Olympus as the rich and worshiped Greek god Zeus. But don’t be fooled by his lovable Goldblum-isms, because, for this story, his famous unique charisma only makes up half of his character.

The creators at KAOS knew exactly what they were doing when they added Goldblum to their project. Fans adore Goldblum for his pleasantly strange idiosyncrasies, which make him such an interesting actor and human being. His eccentric mannerisms are enough to make his godly character stand out from the human characters in the series. Once the audience has been roped into the spectacle of his performance, they’re then trapped in the story and subject to witness the actions, responses, and mental capacities of Zeus’ character, which get real dark real fast.

Goldblum playing a Greek god in a blind rage isn’t necessarily something the world might have been expecting, but it sure has proven to be a gift like no other. Goldblum flips his dark-side switch to deliver a terrifying performance as an angry and jealous king of the gods. Throwing to the wayside his inquisitive and highly entertaining nature, he unsettles audiences by mustering up menacing expressions and physical intimidation. His character’s internal drive to establish himself as powerful, paired with a literal possession of supernatural abilities, adds a layer of uncertainty to the performance. Goldblum’s character goes to several inhumane lengths in KAOS, which is sure to shock audiences who may only be used to seeing him in his lighter roles. This fake-out of employing a positively quirky performer like Goldblum for such a daunting character makes for a captivating series antagonist.

‘KAOS’s Version of Zeus Isn’t Family-Friendly

Forget your visions of the jolly, boomy, bright, benevolent version of Zeus in Disney’s Hercules. In KAOS, Zeus isn’t some loving, coveted, superpowered father figure. Instead, Zeus is a power-hungry deity with social, political, and supernatural power, and that makes him dangerous no matter how immaturely he behaves. Ancient Greek tales tell us that Cronus, Zeus’ father and the king of the Titans, was given a prophecy that one of his children would overthrow him, so he swallowed them to prevent the prophecy from becoming realized. In the series, against his better efforts to avoid becoming his father, Zeus goes from a pouty, spoiled child of a god to a destructive tyrant who overtly abuses his power to have his way.

In traditional Greek mythology, Zeus is considered the omniscient ruler and protector of both gods and mortals, but Zeus’ behavior in KAOS shows a more human side of the character – and not the good parts. It is revealed in the series that Zeus was once a mere mortal himself. However, his character has come to disregard an unfortunate amount of positive qualities of being human, like relating, sympathizing, and generally having a heart for humanity. He instead embraces resentment, control, and destruction, and when his anger gets the better of him, he takes it out on virtually the entire universe. The king of the gods turns out to be a blatantly indifferent father, a loveless husband and brother, and a being who is much too paranoid to possess the kind of power that he does.

With each episode, it becomes increasingly clear that Goldblum's Zeus really will stop at nothing to remedy his newfound sense of insecurity. On his path to restoring his image, he terrorizes the earth with natural disasters, he disrespects his wife and son, and he becomes physically violent with his family, who only want to protect him from himself. The entire first season (and perhaps the rest of the series to come) sees one long Olympian-sized spiral that Zeus takes in denying the inevitable: he isn’t invincible, and his reign is coming to an end.

Kaos A contemporary series that casts a fresh light on iconic mythological tales, weaving together stories of gods and mortals to reflect on modern societal issues. Through a narrative that blends ancient mythology with current themes, it challenges characters and viewers alike to consider the nature of destiny and human interaction. Release Date August 29, 2024 Cast Jeff Goldblum , David Thewlis , Janet McTeer , Cliff Curtis , Nabhaan Rizwan , killian scott , Aurora Perrineau , Misia Butler , Leila Farzad , Rakie Ayola , Stanley Townsend , Billie Piper , Suzy Eddie Izzard. Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Charlie Covell Writers Charlie Covell , Georgia Christou Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Georgi Banks-Davies , Runyararo Mapfumo Expand

