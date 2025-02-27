Every cancellation stings because even with the worst-received shows, viewers find something enjoyable about them. The cancellation becomes even worse if the show is well-received, as it was with KAOS when it premiered on Netflix last year. The show was rated fresh at 77% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, revealing mostly positive reviews. However, Netflix announced it won't return for Season 2. The streamer is one of the few who reveal streaming numbers, and a new report paints a better picture of why KAOS was cancelled. According to Deadline, the show was the most-watched series of all Netflix Originals that were cancelled last year. KAOS racked up 20.3 million views within six months.

The show started off with 3.4 million views in the first couple of days following launch and in the first full week, the number had climbed to 5.9 million. The viewing rate slowed down significantly, with the show gaining 10 million views in the next five and a half months. KAOS appeared in Netflix's top 10 chart for four weeks, peaking at number three. A month later, the cancellation was announced. The show was presumably expensive to produce, and given that viewers gravitated towards The Perfect Couple and Prison Break, KAOS was lost in the mix. The quick cancellation did not do the show favors, as it may have resolved some viewers' decision to hold off until another season was confirmed.

Why 'Kaos' Was Cancelled

Image via Netflix

Netflix considers viewership and production costs before making a final decision. While 20 million views would be good viewership for some shows on other streamers and networks, it's quite low for a platform on which new shows debut with that same number. The Perfect Couple had equal views in the first few days as KAOS had in six months. Given how uncertain the future of many shows is when they're made, KAOS' creator, Charlie Covell, resolved the story in Season 1 without a massive cliffhanger but was prepared to make more seasons. They told Cosmopolitan UK:

“There’s definitely more. I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for the more. Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true.”

Following the cancellation, Covell shared a message, appreciating fans and Netflix for giving the show a chance. "Of course I’m gutted not to be making more KAOS, but I don’t want this news to overshadow what we did make. I’m incredibly lucky to have worked with such an exceptionally talented cast and crew, and I’m extremely proud of our show," part of their message read.

The first and only season of KAOS is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Deadline