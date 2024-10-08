Netflix will be incurring the wrath of the Gods with this decision, but fate has spoken, and that means your favorite Jeff Goldblum series has been banished to the gates of Hades for the rest of time as KAOS has been kanceled. The series, which came from The End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell, gave a new take on the Greek mythology by casting Goldblum as, of course, the Greek god Zeus. This Zeus, however, may be all powerful but he's also insecure, petty and concerned after his status as King of the Gods is thrown into doubt. So, after he's threatened by those pesky Fates — and some annoying humans — he decides he's going to do everything in his power to wipe them off the face of the planet.

It's disappointing news, particularly as Covell mentioned last month that he was optimistic about the series's chances of a renewal. Speaking with Cosmopolitan UK, he said Netflix has “been very supportive” of the show, before adding, “I think anything is possible. My dream was three seasons. I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it.” He added that the potential, and now, unrealized second season was full of potential.

“There’s definitely more. I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for the more. Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true.”

Who Else Appeared in 'KAOS'?

The cast also includes the likes of David Thewlis (Fargo) as Hades, Janet McTeer (Ozark) as Hera, Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water) as Poseidon, Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven) as Dionysus, Killian Scott (Dublin Murders) as Orpheus, Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil) as Caneus, Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie) as Ari, Rakie Ayola (Anthony) as Persephone, and Stanley Townsend (Becoming Elizabeth) as Minos. Additionally, Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie) and Eddie Izzard (The Riches) appear in cameo roles.

The reasons for the cancelation haven't been revealed yet, but as with Netflix, it will usually be something to do with viewing figures. That's despite a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, and 83% positivity from viewers via the aggregator's Popcornmeter, which measures audience satisfaction and enjoyment levels.

Stay tuned to Collider for more, and to watch the sole season of KAOS, head to Netflix now.