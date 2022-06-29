It seems Netflix is putting together quite the cast for the pantheon of Greek gods. Deadline is reporting that the streamer has signed on a star-studded cast for its upcoming mythological series Kaos from The End of the F***ing World writer Charlie Covell. The cast includes Hugh Grant, Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, and many more.

Kaos is being described as a “bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology”. The series will follow Grant as Zeus, the ruler of all Greek Gods, who will be depicted as an all-powerfull and yet incredibly insecure deity. Zeus becomes paranoid when he wakes up to find wrinkles on his face and believes it is a sign that the end of his reign is on its way.

Also seen in the pantheon with be Thewlis as Hades, the God of the Underworld, who is slowly losing control on his realm and more and more dead begin to show up. McTeer will be playing Hera, Queen of the Gods, wife to Zeus, and the real leader of the Gods who finds her control threatened by Zeus’s paranoia. The God of the ocean, Poseidon, played by Curtis, has lost his way and is only interested in partying.

Grant is best known for his roles in films like About a Boy, Notting Hill, and Four Weddings and a Funeral. He was also recently nominated for an Emmy for his role in the HBO drama The Undoing. Thewlis is known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise as well as series like Fargo. McTeer is a two-time Academy Award-nominated actress who has recently received praise for her performances in the series Ozark and Sorry for Your Loss. Curtis is best known for the films Sunshine and Training Day and will be in the highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water.

Also in the series will be Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, Zeus’ son and the God of Wine, who is “out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.” Killian Scott, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, and Aurora Perrineau will be playing a group of mortals who have become disillusioned with Zeus’ rule and come together to find a way to take him down. Rakie Ayola, Stanley Townsend, and Billie Piper have also been announced to be cast in undisclosed roles.

Kaos has been written and created by Covell with production companies Sister and Anthem producing the series. Georgi Banks-Davies has signed on to be the lead director of the series as well as serve as an executive producer. Runyararo Mapfumo is also said to have signed on to direct a few episodes for the series.

About the crew assembled for the series and Grant’s casting, Covell said the following:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be making KAOS, and I can’t think of a more exciting or dynamic team of people to bring everything to life. Georgi and Runyararo are both visionary directors with pleasingly dark senses of humour — I’m delighted to be working with them both. I believe I’m still in shock at the news that Hugh Grant has agreed to play Zeus — this was my dream. He’s leading a stupendous cast of actors and we’re extremely honoured to have them all on board. I can’t wait for filming to begin.”

Kaos is scheduled to go into production this summer.