One of Netflix's most intriguing projects set to release later this summer just got a brand-new look. The official Netflix X account unveiled the official teaser trailer for Kaos, the dark comedy/fantasy series from creator Charlie Covell and writer Georgia Christou. Georgi Banks-Davies will direct five episodes of Kaos, while Runyararo Mapfumo will helm the remaining three. Kaos stars Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, the King of the Gods, Cliff Curtis playing the role of Poseidon, Janet McTeer portraying Hera, and House of the Dragon star Kurt Egyiawan playing Adrian. All eight episodes of Kaos will premiere on Netflix on August 29, as the platform sticks with its traditional binge model instead of releasing the episodes one week at a time.

Kaos is a moden-day contemporary retelling of Greek mythology that dives into how the Gods would behave had they been around today instead of thousands of years ago. Greek gods have never been known to be particularly kind, with the most recent iteration to debut on a large scale being in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which paints most members of the Pantheon in a negative light. Even other franchises such as God of War, which is still waiting for its first major TV series update, portray the Gods and Goddesses as spiteful, jealous, and selfish individuals who are more than willing to squeeze lesser beings for everything they're worth in the name of reaching their ultimate goal: more power.

What Else Has Jeff Goldblum Been Up to Lately?

Goldblum broke out with the 1986 movie The Fly, where he portrays Seth Brundle in the David Cronenberg-directed film, but his most notable role came when he joined the Jurassic Park franchise as Ian Malcolm. Goldblum also has a history of working with acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson, starring in both The Grand Budapest Hotel, and playing a small role in Asteroid City. He also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the carefree and hilarious Grandmaster, taking on the role in Thor: Ragnarok and lending his voice to the character in both seasons of the Marvel animated series, What If...?

All episodes of Kaos premiere on August 28. Check out the new trailer for the series above and watch Goldblum put on a show as the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok, now streaming exclusively on Disney+

Kaos A contemporary series that casts a fresh light on iconic mythological tales, weaving together stories of gods and mortals to reflect on modern societal issues. Through a narrative that blends ancient mythology with current themes, it challenges characters and viewers alike to consider the nature of destiny and human interaction. Cast Jeff Goldblum , David Thewlis , Janet McTeer , Cliff Curtis , Nabhaan Rizwan , killian scott , Aurora Perrineau , Misia Butler , Leila Farzad , Rakie Ayola , Stanley Townsend , Billie Piper , Suzy Eddie Izzard. Creator(s) Charlie Covell Writers Charlie Covell , Georgia Christou Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Georgi Banks-Davies , Runyararo Mapfumo

