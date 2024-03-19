The Big Picture Jeff Goldblum shines as Zeus in Netflix's dark comedy series Kaos, preparing to bring chaos to humanity.

The show will feature a witty contrast between the Greek gods and mortals, with a stellar cast supporting Goldblum.

Kaos is created by Charlie Covell of The End of the F***ing World fame.

He’s always been a god in our eyes, but the first trailer for Netflix’s fantastical dark comedy series Kaos, makes Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park) fully live up to the hype. Set in a world where the ancient Greek gods of old aren’t so ancient after all, Goldblum appears as the deity at the top of the chain - Zeus. Putting its full focus on Goldblum’s lightning bolt-wielding immortal, the first look reveals that things are about to come tumbling down for humanity, as Zeus refers to this very day as a “holy” one before all hell (or, in this case, Mount Olympus) breaks out. Relaxing by his numerous reflecting pools in an Adidas tracksuit fit for the ruler of the universe, Zeus’ words “honor me” echo as complete chaos engulfs the world.

Koas centers on Zeus’ decision to pull the plug on humanity after realizing that he may not be so immortal after all. Bouncing between Mount Olympus and ground zero, the series will lean into the bleak yet funny juxtaposition between Zeus and his fellow gods and the mortals of Earth - specifically six individuals who are preparing to overthrow their rulers. Joining Goldblum’s Zeus from their otherworldly dwellings will be Janet McTeer (Ozark) as Hera, David Thewlis (the Harry Potter franchise) as Hades, Killian Scott (Love/Hate) as Oppheus, Cliff Curtis (Meg 2: The Trench) as Poseidon, Debi Mazar (Entourage), Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer) as Dionysus, with the call sheet also set to include Stanley Townsend (The Regime), Leila Farzad (The Marvels), Aurora Perrineau (When They See Us), and more.

The series is the latest to come from Charlie Covell, the creative mind behind Channel 4’s live-action series adaptation of The End of the F***ing World, which would eventually end up on Netflix for international streaming. More recently, Covell teamed up with Iain Weatherby for Truelove, a drama series that would also find a home on Channel 4. Since its announcement in 2022, Kaos has undergone a handful of personnel changes with Hugh Grant (Wonka) originally on board to star as Zeus. Just a few weeks later, it was announced that Grant would need to bid the production adieu due to scheduling conflicts with Goldblum stepping into the grandiose role just weeks before filming began.

Jeff Goldblum’s Year Of Tyrannical Ruling

Along with his appearance as Zeus in Kaos, the Thor: Ragnarok actor will also be seen on the big screen in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: Part One as the man behind the curtain - The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The first part of the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical dances its way into theaters on November 27 and also features performances from Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

Check out the first teaser for Kaos below. The series is set to arrive later this year.

