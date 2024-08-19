The Big Picture Experience a modern twist on Greek mythology in Kaos, starring big names like Jeff Goldblum and David Thewlis.

Kaos challenges viewers to reflect on destiny and human interaction through a blend of ancient tales and modern themes.

While waiting for Kaos, explore Netflix's popular original shows like The Umbrella Academy and beloved classics like Prison Break.

One of Netflix's most anticipated projects of the year just got an exciting new look. The official Netflix YouTube account has unveiled a new trailer for Kaos, the modern day contemporary retelling of Greek Mythology starring Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, King of Olympus, and also features several other big names taking on the roles of Greek Gods and Goddesses such as Janet McTeer as Hera, Stephen Dillane as Prometheus, and Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus. Kaos comes from the mind of Charlie Covell, the BAFTA-nominated writer/actor who is best known for their work on The End of the F***ing World, Truelove, and Humans. Georgia Banks-Davies will direct five episodes of Kaos, and Runyararo Mapfumo will helm the other three, with Netflix sticking to its original binge model and releasing all eight episodes on August 29.

There have been many retellings of Greek mythology over the years. One of the most notable of late came in the hit Disney+ series which closed out 2023 and opened up 2024, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Kaos will follow Zeus (Goldblum), the all-powerful King of the Gods who wakes up one morning to discover a wrinkle on his forehead, leading him to believe he isn't untouchable, at least not to father time. In typical Zeus fashion, paranoia sets in, and he takes his anger out on everyone else as his inadequacies quickly cause him to self-destruct, leaving everyone left in his wake to pay the price. Other notable Kaos stars include David Thewlis as Hades, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, and Killian Scott as Orpheus.

What Else Is Popular to Stream on Netflix While Waiting for ‘Kaos’?

As the biggest streaming service in the world, Netflix has to stay on top of its game to maintain its large lead over the second place competitor (Prime Video) in overall subscribers. The platform has done exactly that by releasing original projects that are topping the charts, such as The Union, Emily in Paris, and The Umbrella Academy. However, Netflix also stays relevant by acquiring the rights to long-discarded shows and movies and giving them a second life, as well as popular classics like Prison Break, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and even the Tom Cruise-led Jack Reacher films. Regardless of taste, there's something for everyone to enjoy on Netflix.

Kaos premieres on Netflix on August 29. Check out the new trailer for the series above and stay tuned to Collider for all your future movie and TV news, coverage, and updates.

Kaos A contemporary series that casts a fresh light on iconic mythological tales, weaving together stories of gods and mortals to reflect on modern societal issues. Through a narrative that blends ancient mythology with current themes, it challenges characters and viewers alike to consider the nature of destiny and human interaction. Release Date August 29, 2024 Cast Jeff Goldblum , David Thewlis , Janet McTeer , Cliff Curtis , Nabhaan Rizwan , killian scott , Aurora Perrineau , Misia Butler , Leila Farzad , Rakie Ayola , Stanley Townsend , Billie Piper , Suzy Eddie Izzard. Seasons 1 Creator(s) Charlie Covell Writers Charlie Covell , Georgia Christou Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Georgi Banks-Davies , Runyararo Mapfumo Expand

