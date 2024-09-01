One storyline in Kaos, Netflix’s latest star-studded comedic drama, brought the show’s cast and crew to tears on set. The trans storyline seen through the character of Caneus, played by Misia Butler, brought on an emotional moment for those on set, as the actor explained in a recent interview with RadioTimes. Speaking at a recent press event, the star opened up about the importance of seeing Caneus on screen and the impact that the character has had on the actor. Kaos was released on the streaming giant on August 29, 2024, and has received favorable reviews amongst fans and critics alike. Currently, the drama sits with a cool Tomatometer score of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alongside Butler, creator Charlie Covell's Kaos stars a myriad of industry heavy-hitters, including Doctor Who’s Billie Piper as Cassandra, Jurassic Park’s Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, Janet McTeer as Hera, David Thewlis as Hades, and Stephen Dillane as Prometheus. The series is based on Greek mythology, as the show follows three humans who become shrouded in an ancient prophecy that entangles them into a world where Classical Greek Gods walk among us, as Zeus becomes a vengeful, power-hungry force.

What On-Set Moment Brought the 'Kaos' Team to Tears?

Image via Netflix

In the interview, Butler opens up about the emotions that the character of Caneus brought on for him. Describing his attitude toward playing the character, he said, "it was just incredible. I think I've said this so often throughout filming, throughout this whole run. I mean, as soon as I learned about this character, I was obsessed. And I learned about the character in school, so I'm, like, even more obsessed." He continued "Just [experiencing] such incredible writing that really allows for a character, a trans character, trans-masculine character, to have such character outside of their identity, is really special. I think that it doesn't happen so often, and I feel very blessed for that."

Butler explained a touching moment on-set for him, saying:

"It was my first day of filming, we were doing this scene, my audition scene, where me and another character on a bench were just chatting for a really long time, and I was so moved. And then afterwards I saw Charlie was really moved too. And we both were just crying and hugging. I was like, 'I just know that if I was watching this scene as the child that I was, I would feel immeasurably seen,' and just have had a much stronger experience, because I would have been represented in such a strong way."

Kaos is streaming now on Netflix.

Kaos A contemporary series that casts a fresh light on iconic mythological tales, weaving together stories of gods and mortals to reflect on modern societal issues. Through a narrative that blends ancient mythology with current themes, it challenges characters and viewers alike to consider the nature of destiny and human interaction. Release Date August 29, 2024 Cast Jeff Goldblum , David Thewlis , Janet McTeer , Cliff Curtis , Nabhaan Rizwan , killian scott , Aurora Perrineau , Misia Butler , Leila Farzad , Rakie Ayola , Stanley Townsend , Billie Piper , Suzy Eddie Izzard. Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Charlie Covell Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

