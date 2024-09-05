Hail Zeus! King of Olympus! Albeit a selfish, power-hungry, and paranoid deity who is losing his grip on his divine power. One of the most eagerly anticipated series on Netflix's roster for the year, the Greek mythology series, Kaos, is currently streaming on the platform. Channeling all of its Olympian glory, the series is a modern take on Greek mythology, and how the divine beings atop Olympus would have dealt with challenges in a modern world. Leading the Greek pantheon for Netflix is Jurassic Park’s Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, King of the Gods, and should he have his way, Kaos will return to reign supreme once.

Although the dark comedy/fantasy series is yet to be renewed for a second season, creator Charlie Covell is somewhat confident of returning. The End of the F***ing World writer, while speaking with Cosmopolitan UK, said Netflix has “been very supportive” of the show, before adding, “I think anything is possible. My dream was three seasons. I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it.” Greek mythology always seems like an endless well with so many classic tales and stories simply waiting to be spun. Covell adds that a second season is riddled with potential:

“There’s definitely more. I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for the more. Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true.”

Goldblum's reign as Zeus in Kaos is beginning to crumble somewhat when he gets paranoid upon sighting a wrinkle on his forehead and a prophecy from the Fates. The series shows just how equally vain the deities in the myths are as compared to their mortal devotees. It is a parallel Covell is quite aware of as they approached the creation of the series. "And the thing about the myths is they are eternally relevant because they are so deeply human," the creator says. "Kind of disappointingly, yet hopefully, humans don't seem to change that much. You can press pause on any moment in human history, and the myths will be relevant in that moment, because they're about power, death, abuse of power, oppressed people, dysfunctional families and love in all forms."

Who Stars in 'Kaos'?

Sitting with a favorable Tomatometer score of 73% on the website aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes, is Kaos, which also boasts an impressive star-studded cast. The ensemble for the series includes Janet McTeer as Hera, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades, Debi Mazar as Medusa and Stephen Dillane as Prometheus. The show also features Misia Butler as Caneus, a character Butler reveals brought on an emotional moment for those on set. Aurora Perrineau and Leila Farzad play the other two humans, Eurydice and Ariadne, who, along with Butler's Caneus, have each been given an identical prophecy.

