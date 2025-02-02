Karan Johar has built a legacy in Indian cinema on the back of idealistic, dreamy rom-coms that have undeniably shaped a generation of longing lovers. Evidently, 2025 is shaping up to be a massive year for the prolific director-producer with his upcoming Netflix film Nadaaniyan (which translates to "Innocence.")

Teasing a first look at the film, Johar shared a poster on Instagram with his legion of fans. Marking Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut, the son of Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan, the poster spotlights the newcomer opposite rising star Kushi Kapoor, daughter of the legendary Sridevi. The poster features a youthfully innocent Kapoor oozing girl-next-door vibes as she lies on the chest of her beau, Khan. Looking every bit the picture-perfect young couple, the pair are seen soaking up the sun as they lay on the grass with endless greenery behind them. Unveiling the project, Johar captioned the post: "Every love story, has thodi si nadaani." This roughly translates to: "Every love story, has a little bit of innocence," which beautifully suits the purity of the love captured in the film's poster.

Johar is set to serve as a producer on the venture alongside Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, both of whom he works closely with under his Dharmatic Entertainment umbrella. The film comes ahead of what is set to be an exciting time over at Johar's production house.

'Nadaaniyan' Comes Ahead of More Rom-Coms on Karan Johar's Slate

Last year, the esteemed icon unveiled his next upcoming theatrical release Chand Mera Dil (which translates to "My Heart is the Moon.") Captured from what seems to be Johar's classically idealistic love lense, the film will star industry newbie Ananya Panday and Lakshya for a "crazy in love" tale that is sure to make, and break, a few hearts.

The third title Johar has teased on his upcoming slate is Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri (which translates as "You Are Mine I Am Yours, I Am Yours You Are Mine.") The movie, which will be a theatrical release, will star Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star, Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Anandi Gopal 's Sameer Vidwans, a brief announcement teaser for the movie hints at an epic love story that will span continents and leave a trail of memories in its path.

This triple threat of releases comes after a hugely successful 2023 for Johar, which saw him deliver Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a modern-day spin-off of the themes he captured in his iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and is widely considered among the best Bollywood films to date.

Nadaaniyan does not yet have a release date but will land on Netflix sometime this year. Stay tuned at Collider for updates. You can take a look at the poster above.