Iconic Indian director and producer Karan Johar can undeniably be credited with making a generation believe in love with a back catalog that boasts the likes of heart-wrenching Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai all of which starred Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. His legacy is clearly one that he plans to ensure lives on with another rom-com set to be added to the repertoire, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri (translates as "You Are Mine I Am Yours, I Am Yours You Are Mine.")

Johar announced the latest film to be adopted under the Dharma Productions umbrella on Instagram in which he revealed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor Kartik Aaryan will take on the starring role of the film. Set to be directed by Anandi Gopal 's Sameer Vidwans, details for the upcoming project have largely been kept under wraps but the video features a montage of a world map and airlines, teasing that international travel will be a core feature of the film, perhaps in the form of a long-distance romance.

'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' Will Hit Theaters in 2026

The announcement comes just months after Johar announced new project Chand Mera Dil (which translates to "My Heart is the Moon") and is expected to land in 2025. Evidently, it's ramping up to be a big couple of years for Dharma Productions with a slate of romance on the cards. Whilst there is certainly plenty on the way, romance is far from foreign to Johar who has built his foundation in the genre producing a string of larger-than-life love stories for audiences. It's a formula that has proven successful time after time for the prolific filmmaker.

In fact, it's a formula he executed with precision in his big 2023 rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Bollywood giants Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and captured the love story between eccentric Punjabi Rocky (Singh) and intellectually empowered Bengali journalist Rani (Bhatt). Embedded in its humor is a deeper tale of tolerance, growth and acceptance - themes that Johar has expertly navigated numerous times in his near three decades in Indian cinema. If his track record is anything to go by, then audiences are surely in for a treat that will send hearts soaring.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri does not yet have a release date but is expected to arrive in theaters in 2026. Stay tuned at Collider for updates. In the meantime, you can check out the film announcement above.