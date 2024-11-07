Karan Johar has undeniably built an empire on our innate desire for love. As one of the biggest and most prolific director-producers in Indian cinema, Johar has been at the helm of some of Bollywood's most treasured hits such as Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Both of these films went on to leave a mark on Hindi cinema for a lifetime to come with a legacy spanning across the globe for decades to come. He then went on to take over his father's legacy at production house Dharma Productions, which is the umbrella under which he is unveiling the new project Chand Mera Dil (which translates to "My Heart is the Moon.")

In a new Instagram post, Johar announced: "We have two chands (moons) ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai..." The tagline for the new film translates to "In love, you have to be a little bit crazy." He then shared the film's title and unveiled the stars of the film, up-and-coming star Ananya Panday and Kill actor Lakshya. The project is set to be directed by Vivek Soni, with Johar stepping into the role of producer, as he did so before for many of the biggest films in Bollywood. The posters for the film capture a fairytale-esque love with the duo painted as the idealistic young and crazy-in-love pair, but if Johar's trajectory of love stories is anything to go by, heartbreak is almost guaranteed.

The film comes over a year after Johar released his last rom-com of the year in 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This was somewhat of a modern take on his classic collection — this time raising question marks around some of the deep-rooted ideals and prejudices of our times. It was widely celebrated for giving a platform to these issues with the star power of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt behind him and effortless delivery to ensure the message landed.

Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' Was Celebrated Globally

If the director's recent trajectory for films that challenge the norm is to continue, it is safe to assume Chand Mera Dil may do just that too, curating a perfect balance of delectable idealistic romance and realistic problems associated with modern-day love. The idea of evolving with the times is something Johar is an advocate of. During an exclusive interview with Collider for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Johar opened up on just that. He said: "I constantly believe in the process of evolution, I believe you have to constantly grow, not just as a filmmaker but also as a human being. So, I've made so many corrective measures to my personality and to my ideologies in the last two decades." He went on to add:

"But within the domain of that, I also felt like it was critical for me to say something. Filmmakers are in a very, very privileged position where they can communicate so much through their movies and stories, and I feel like if I don't take leverage of that privilege, then I haven't really justified being a filmmaker."

Chand Mera Dil will hit screens in 2025 but does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for updates. In the meantime, you can view the stunning film posters above. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is available to stream on Prime Video.

