Cobra Kai never dies! That certainly rings true as the series enters its sixth and final season on Netflix, after originally being a YouTube series before it moved to the streaming platform. A continuation of the beloved Karate Kid movies, the series sees Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence after several decades.

With children of their own in the world of karate, their rivalry heats up once more. The series is full of nostalgia and references to the original films, and features the return of many familiar faces alongside Daniel and Johnny. Whether it’s the heroes or villains, Cobra Kai builds upon the characters audiences know and love by portraying them in new and complex ways.

10 Mike Barnes

Played by Sean Kanan

Originally appearing as an antagonist in The Karate Kid III, Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) returns in season five of Cobra Kai. In the third film, Barnes was hired by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to fight Daniel at the All Valley Tournament, where he terrorized his opponent and was banned from competitive karate. In Cobra Kai, Mike is a man who has learned from his mistakes and built a better life for himself.

Despite this, trauma arises when he sees Daniel again. Mike’s anger and fear, created by Silver, causes him to believe that Daniel burned down his furniture store, and he acts irrationally in response. Once all is resolved, Mike proves to be an ally to Daniel, completing a satisfying redemption arc. It may be hard to forgive him for his past, but his actions speak loudly.

9 Jessica Andrews

Played by Robyn Lively

Season five of the show is heavily The Karate Kid III centric, with Daniel’s old friend Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) also making an appearance. Although Daniel originally had a crush on her, the two formed a strong friendship that lasted years. It also turns out she is the cousin of Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler), which is how she is introduced in Cobra Kai.

The pair reconnect when Amanda leaves Daniel because of his obsession with Silver, and Jessica gives insight into just how dangerous Silver really is. Her fierceness is shown when she stands up for Amanda against old schoolmates and starts a brawl in a bar. Jessica’s entrance comes at the perfect time, and she demonstrates that she is just as loyal now as she was all those years ago.

8 Tommy

Played by Rob Garrison

Cobra Kai does something very special and moving with the return of Rob Garrison as Tommy, an old Cobra Kai student who was taught by John Kreese (Martin Kove) and in the same group as Johnny. In season two of Cobra Kai, Johnny reunites with his old karate friends after learning that Tommy is ill and doesn’t have much time left.

They go on one last adventure before Tommy dies in his sleep. Six months after the release of the episode, Garrison passed away in real life from organ failure. It is unknown if he was ill at the time of shooting and that was the reason for the reunion, but nevertheless, it makes Tommy’s final appearance all the more bittersweet. He doesn’t end his arc as a bully, but somebody who has matured and grown over the years.

7 Ali Mills

Played by Elisabeth Shue

The high school love interest of both Daniel and Johnny in the original film, Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue), has always been an integral part of the pair’s rivalry. A Facebook friend request brings her back into Johnny’s life in season three, where the pair catch up and reminisce.

Johnny and Daniel being in the same room together with their ex brings up past tension, but they’re able to bury the hatchet when it is clear everybody has moved on. She even encourages Johnny to share his romantic feelings for Carmen (Vanessa Rubio). It’s nice to see Ali make up with both Johnny and Daniel, proving she is somebody who will always be in their corner, even from afar. She’s still the sweet and supportive person she was back then.

6 Kumiko

Played by Tamlyn Tomita

In The Karate Kid II, Daniel meets and falls in love with Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita), a young dancer in Okinawa. The two share a romantic relationship that ultimately does not last beyond that film. In season three of Cobra Kai, Daniel returns to Okinawa and comes across Kumiko, who is now the leader of a dance group.

The two catch up and Kumiko helps Daniel in a moment of need. When Daniel says he wishes Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) were still alive to guide him, Kumiko shares letters from Mr. Miyagi with Daniel, helping him feel closer to his old mentor and giving him clarity. Kumiko’s kindness has clearly not gone away over the years, and her reunion with Daniel is a lovely full-circle moment for them both.

5 Terry Silver

Played by Thomas Ian Griffith

Although John Kreese is introduced as the first big bad in Cobra Kai, it is really Terry Silver who Daniel should be afraid of, and causes the most chaos for him and his family. The co-founder of the Cobra Kai dojo, he is the main antagonist in The Karate Kid III, and heavily abuses Daniel both emotionally and physically.

Entering Cobra Kai in its fourth season, Silver teams up with Kreese to go head-to-head with Daniel and Johnny once more. A detailed backstory set in the Vietnam War shows a more complex side to Silver, but he begins to torment and play with Daniel once more. Despite his sleek exterior, Silver is a lying psychopath who will do anything to get what he wants, making him a fascinating and unpredictable villain.

4 John Kreese

Played by Martin Kove

The man who created Cobra Kai and pushed the ideology of “Strike hard, strike first, no mercy!” onto his students, John Kreese is a force to be reckoned with. In the original film, Kreese is a ruthless sensei who encourages his students to play dirty in order to win. In Cobra Kai, he helps Johnny bring back the titular dojo, until Johnny realizes that he isn’t to be trusted.

While the series adds more layers and depth to Kreese, including a backstory that portrays him as a good-hearted young man hardened by the world, he is a threat to all in the Valley who oppose him and his way of the fist. While he may not be on the unhinged level of Terry Silver, his villainy is more cool and calculated, which makes him even more menacing.

3 Daniel LaRusso

Played by Ralph Macchio

The Karate Kid himself, Daniel LaRusso is the main protagonist in the original film series and a central character in Cobra Kai. Years after his win at the All Valley tournament, Daniel now owns a car dealership with his wife Amanda, and is a father to Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Anthony (Griffin Santopietro). However, he is drawn back into the world of karate when Cobra Kai returns, and resurrects Miyagi-Do.

His rivalry with Johnny also heats up again as their respective dojos face each other. While Daniel is fiercely loyal to his family and Mr. Miyagi, he can sometimes also be close-minded and stubborn, thinking his way is the only way. It’s refreshing to see him being challenged by Johnny and open himself up to other ways of teaching and learning karate.

2 Chozen Toguchi

Played by Yuji Okumoto

Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) is the main antagonist in The Karate Kid II, and Daniel LaRusso’s enemy. He intimidates and harasses Daniel, and at the end of the film, even tries to kill him at knifepoint and fight to the death. When Daniel visits Okinawa in Cobra Kai and sees Chozen for the first time in years, he is paralyzed with fear.

However, this is not the Chozen from all those years ago. It is soon revealed that Chozen has reformed himself and become a better person. In fact, he’s now a big softie who is an ally to Daniel in his fight against Cobra Kai, and the pair form a hilarious bond. It’s a surprising arc viewers didn’t see coming, but is delightful nevertheless. Chosen redeems himself as one of the show’s most lovable characters.

1 Johnny Lawrence

Played by William Zabka

Johnny Lawrence is Daniel’s nemesis and rival in the original film, who viciously bullied him at school and lost to him in the All Valley tournament. Years later, Johnny is a down-on-his-luck middle-aged man with no job prospects, a shoddy apartment, a drinking problem, and an estranged son named Robbie (Tanner Buchanan).

He decides to bring back Cobra Kai with Kreese, which has several consequences, before creating Eagle Fang Karate and teaming up with Daniel. Even though Daniel is the ‘Karate Kid’, it is Johnny who steals the show in Cobra Kai. He’s now a much more layered character, and is very much a product of his time, but is incredibly endearing and kind at heart. His cluelessness in regard to political correctness and the modern age is highly amusing, and he is so very easy to root for.

