Fans worried that Cobra Kai’s explosive Season 5 finale might have been the end of The Karate Kid story will be glad to know an expansion in the molds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a real possibility. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio, the eternal Danny LaRusso, talked about the franchise’s future, teasing we are far from saying goodbye to Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid.

Released in 1984, The Karate Kid stars Macchio as Danny, a teenager who befriends a retired martial artist (Pat Morita) and becomes the champion of a karate tournament. The movie became a cult classic and spawned three sequels before being rebooted in 2010. However, in 2018 Cobra Kai gave us all a spinoff we didn’t know we needed, as the series explores the ancient rivalry between Danny and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who become unlikely allies across the show’s five seasons. So, now that we’ve learned how good a The Karate Kid spinoff can be, we’re wondering if there are other stories to be told in this universe. According to Macchio, chances are high. In the star’s words:

“Listen, the execution has to be well told and you need great writers like we have with Jon [Hurwitz], Josh [Heald] and Hayden [Schlossberg], and certainly with Robert Mark Kamen who created the ‘Karate Kid’ characters in the original script. It has become a little bit the Marvel Cinematic — ‘Karate Kid’ cinematic universe. There are other ideas, other spinoff ideas, more length to the ‘Cobra Kai’ series, although we don’t have an official Season 6 pick up yet.”

We hope Cobra Kai is picked up for a sixth season and that The Karate Kid universe keeps expanding. Meanwhile, we get to read Macchio’s autobiography and learn more about how it feels to be part of a 40-years old franchise. During the interview, Macchio underlined how the book is coming out just as the franchise proves to have stood the test of time and how The Karate Kid kept evolving to give way to a new generation of characters. Commenting on the franchise that launched his career and his autobiography, Macchio said:

“What is unique is we have an entity, a motion picture, a movie that’s become a big part of pop culture for decades and now a show on, it was YouTube at the time, but a show that was blowing up and showing that you can come into this universe from different angles and then dive into the gray areas of these characters that were so black and white when they were originally set up and then have a younger generation back themselves into this whole franchise. Being able to write to that and pepper that throughout, even though for the most part, it’s a chronological walk in my shoes, but I’d be able to jump back and forth, say, with a scene from ‘The Karate Kid’ or something that happened to me while filming or some relationship, and then how that pays forward and is from a different perspective in the ‘Cobra Kai’ series, or what I’ve gained out of the lessons on both in my own life, and now I’m saying this is a book. This is a unique book, unique mainly because only I can tell this story of having walked in those shoes, and unique in there are not many examples of a movie that has stood the test of time and has become a big part of pop culture and now is a potential number one Netflix show.”

All five seasons of Cobra Kai are currently available on Netflix. To learn more about the series, check out our interview with Xolo Maridueña, Peyton List, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, and Gianni DeCenzo.