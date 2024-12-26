In 1984, the world was first introduced to the dynamic duo of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) in The Karate Kid. Their iconic friendship as student and sensei has remained a staple of pop culture for over forty years, and despite all odds, the franchise is still going strong thanks to its nostalgia-driven second wind. Both the successful 2010 reboot film and the critically acclaimed Cobra Kai TV series have allowed the Karate Kid franchise to cement its legacy and find many new fans among younger generations. So, what comes next for this beloved series?

The answer is Karate Kid: Legends! Set for release in 2025, this will be the first Karate Kid film in 15 years, and it’s shaping up to be a wild ride. Upon the film’s announcement, it was confirmed that the 2010 reboot starring Jackie Chan was now an official standalone sequel within the main series canon. This surprising reveal set the stage for Karate Kid: Legends to finally feature Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) together onscreen. So, if you’re excited about this unexpected team-up, keep reading below to learn everything we know so far about Karate Kid: Legends.

It certainly does! Karate Kid: Legends is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on May 30, 2025. The film was originally intended to be released in June 2024; however, it was delayed twice. Firstly, to December 2024, due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Then, to its current date, to avoid overlap with the ongoing final season of Cobra Kai, which will conclude sometime in early 2025.

5 Will ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Be Available for Streaming?

As of now, it’s too early to tell when Karate Kid: Legends will be available for streaming. Given that the film is yet to debut, and won’t do so until May 2025, it’s very likely we won’t hear anything about its streaming future until the latter half of next year. Sony Pictures does have an ongoing deal with Netflix which has many of their new movies landing on the streaming service after both their theatrical and PVOD windows have concluded. Given that Cobra Kai is also available on Netflix, it only makes sense that Karate Kid: Legends will also eventually end up on Netflix.

4 Is There a Trailer for ‘Karate Kid: Legends’?

The official trailer for Karate Kid: Legends was released by Sony Pictures Entertainment (the film’s distributor), via their YouTube channel, on December 18, 2024. It begins with Li Fong training diligently in a dojo under Mr. Han’s guidance in China. We then see Li arrive in New York, as well as Mr. Han who seeks out Daniel, and shares his connection to Mr. Miyagi with him. What follows is an intense sequence of scenes as Li trains in the ways of Kung Fu and Karate.

He is being trained by both Mr. Han and Daniel, while also braving his new school life, which is off to a rough start as Li has already experienced some fights with bullies. The highlight of the trailer, though, is Daniel handing Li a headband, and their exchange about the new mentorship with Mr. Han. The sentiment of “two branches…one tree” symbolizes the start of a new era for the Karate Kid films, as they continue to reflect on the past, while also looking forward to the future.

The trailer undoubtedly hooks us with the great premise of Mr. Han and Daniel teaming up, which should appeal to both original and younger fans of the franchise. Considering it takes place after Cobra Kai, it will also be exciting to see whether any characters from the TV series will appear, as there’s lots of room to imagine potential crossover opportunities.

3 What’s the Plot of ‘Karate Kid: Legends’?

Alongside the first official trailer (which you can watch below in the next section!), an official synopsis for Karate Kid: Legends has also just been released. It reads as follows:

In Karate Kid: Legends, after a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn't want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren't enough. Li's kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.

This is an intriguing set-up, practically flipping the story of the 2010 reboot, to move the action from Beijing to New York, with the latter being a first-time setting for the franchise. Moreover, it will be interesting to see how much both Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso have changed since their last appearances. We have not seen Mr. Han since the 2010 film; however, Daniel is currently a lead character in the Cobra Kai series. As the final season is still ongoing, it is unclear whether the series’ ending will set up the film in any way, or explain why Daniel has found himself in New York. Ralph Maccio recently revealed that the film takes place three years after Cobra Kai, so perhaps this interim period will be of great importance to explore in Karate Kid: Legends.

2 Who’s In the Cast of ‘Karate Kid: Legends’?

Jackie Chan Mr. Han Ralph Macchio Daniel LaRusso Ben Wang Li Fong Joshua Jackson Victor Sadie Stanley TBA Ming-Na Wen TBA Shaunette Renée Wilson Ms. Morgan Wyatt Oleff TBA Aramis Knight TBA

Ralph Macchio will be reprising his role as Daniel LaRusso. Outside the Karate Kid franchise, Macchio has appeared in films such as My Cousin Vinny, as well as TV shows like Ugly Betty and The Deuce.

Jakie Chan will be reprising his role as Mr. Han. Despite his prolific filmography in Chinese cinema, Chan is perhaps best known internationally for his role as Chief Inspector Lee in the Rush Hour films. He has also lent his voice to the Kung Fu Panda series, and most recently, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Ben Wang will be portraying Li Fong, the new titular karate kid. He recently played the lead role of Jin Wang in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese. He also appeared in the 2024 musical re-imagining of Mean Girls.

Joshua Jackson stars in the film as Victor. He is best known for his roles in hit TV series such as Pacey Whitter in Dawson’s Creek, Peter Bishop in Fringe, and Cole Lockheart in The Affair.

Shaunette Renée Wilson plays Ms. Morgan. She previously portrayed Dr. Mina Okafor in the TV series The Resident. She also recently appeared as Agent Mason in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Additional cast members include Ming-Na Wen, Sadie Stanley, Aramis Knight, and Wyatt Oleff, though their roles remain undisclosed.

1 Who’s Making ‘Karate Kid: Legends’?

Karate Kid: Legends will be Jonathan Entwistle's feature-length directorial debut. His previous directing credits include TV shows such as The End of the F***ing World, I Am Not Okay with This, and Hello Tomorrow! The film was written by Rob Lieber, whose previous credits include Alexander and the Terrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Peter Rabbit, and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween. Additionally, the film is being produced by Karen Rosenfelt, as well as Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, whose son Jaden portrayed the titular karate kid, Dre Parker, in the standalone 2010 film.

Filming for Karate Kid: Legends began in Montreal, Canada, on April 1, 2024, and wrapped about two months later on June 3. The working title on set was “Victory Boulevard”.