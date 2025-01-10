Sony Pictures is returning to the dojo with their upcoming film Karate Kid: Legends, a new tale that will merge the classic 1984 film with the 2010 remake. Ahead of the project's release this May, USA Today has dropped a new look at the film which shows off the star of the 2010 iteration, Jackie Chan, as he jumps back into the fray as Mr. Han to teach a new student. But he isn't the only one who is returning for the action-packed reunion.

The image shows off Chan's kung fu master Mr. Han as he bows on a rooftop. Bowing alongside him is the new protagonist of Karate Kid: Legends, Ben Wang. Despite Mr. Han growing older in the 15 years since the 2010 film, Chan is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to his action roles. Plot details for Karate Kid: Legends remain mostly guarded by black belts. However, a synopsis of the film from Sony reveals that it will star Wang as kung fu student Li Fong, who moves from Beijing to New York City. Once there, he enlists Mr. Han as his new teacher upon entering a karate competition.

Mr. Han isn't the only familiar face, though, as Karate Kid: Legends will also star Ralph Macchio, reprising his iconic role as Daniel LaRusso from the original franchise. Together, LaRusso, now a karate master himself, and Mr. Han will team up to help train Li. Few other plot details have been released, though the project also stars Ming-Na Wen, Joshua Jackson, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Sadie Stanley, Danny McBride, and more.

The 'Karate Kid' Franchise Remains Beloved

Image via USA Today

Karate Kid: Legends is set to be the sixth overall film of the series, which remains one of the classic franchises of the 1980s and beyond. Its popularity has only grown with the release of the hit Netflix show Cobra Kai, which also saw Macchio and other characters from the original films return, including enemy-turned-ally Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The last part of Cobra Kai's sixth and final season is set to be released in February, and it is unclear to what degree - if any - the show will tie into Karate Kid: Legends. The film's trailer omits any mention of the show or its events, though anything is possible.

Karate Kid: Legends was directed by Jonathan Entwistle from a script by Rob Lieber. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, whose son Jaden Smith starred in the 2010 Karate Kid film, produced the upcoming project for their Westbrook Studios banner alongside Columbia Pictures and Karen Rosenfelt for Sunswept Entertainment.

Karate Kid: Legends will be released on May 30, 2025. Cobra Kai is streaming on Netflix now.

