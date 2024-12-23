Karate Kid: Legends will mark the return of some of the most beloved characters in the franchise. A new image from the upcoming movie has been released by ScreenRant. Audiences can get a new look at the heroes that will steal the spotlight in the latest installment of the series. Details regarding the plot of Karate Kid: Legends remain under wraps, but viewers can expect the emotional journey of a young man attempting to prove he has what it takes to become a legend of the sport. Luckily for Li Fong (Ben Wang), he will have a couple of mentors who know a thing or two about karate.

The new image from Karate Kid: Legends shows Li Fong alongside Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Audiences will recognize these characters from the original Karate Kid film and from the subsequent relaunch of the franchise. The movie directed by Jonathan Entwistle will bring every side of the series together. Even if the studio is being secretive about the premise of the new movie, the fact that popular characters from previous installments will be coming back should be enough to spark interest from viewers around the world.

The director of Karate Kid: Legends has gained plenty of experience before being given the responsibility of taking the franchise into the future. Before working on the next installment of Karate Kid, the artist was involved with the development of I Am Not Okay with This and The End of the F***ing World. Both stories were centered around the struggles of young people which is why Jonathan Entwistle was the perfect choice to bring Li Fong's journey to the big screen.

The Biggest Year in the History of 'Karate Kid'

Not only will Karate Kid: Legends arrive on the big screen in the summer, but 2025 will see the debut of the final episodes of Cobra Kai. The television series starring Johnny Lawrence and Xolo Maridueña has entertained audiences for six years. It's finally time for the young warriors of the Netflix spinoff to bring their journey to a close. Thanks to the closure of Cobra Kai and the debut of a new film, audiences will experience the biggest year in the history of Karate Kid. Time will tell if the latest chapter of the story will be able to carry these characters into the future.

Karate Kid: Legends premieres in theaters on May 20, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.