The Karate Kid franchise is about to return to the big screen in a movie that celebrates the legacy of the journey that started decades ago. Entertainment Weekly has released the first images from Karate Kid: Legends. Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio can be seen returning to the story that instantly became one of the biggest bookmarks in their careers. But even if it's nice to see Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso are back in action, audiences need to know that the fighters are back to help a rising star cement his legacy. The stage has been set for Karate Kid: Legends to take over the box office next summer.

Karate Kid: Legends will introduce Ben Wang as Li Fong. The young performer recently starred as Jin Wang in American Born Chinese, a television adaptation of Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel of the same name. Not much is known about Li Fong, but taking into account the mentors he will have by his side, there's no denying that the character has the potential to become one of the best fighters the world has ever seen. Karate Kid: Legends will determine if Li Fong has what it takes to drive the franchise into the future.

Jonathan Entwistle is the director responsible for bringing Karate Kid: Legends to the big screen. Before taking on the next installment of the acclaimed franchise, the filmmaker was busy with stories such as Hello Tomorrow! and I Am Not Okay with This. Entwistle's previous handling of young characters on the screen means that the director will know how to make Li Fong's journey a very emotional ride.

The Legacy of 'Karate Kid' Continues

Karate Kid: Legends will be the next step that will allow the universe of the franchise to expand. While the sequel takes over the big screen, Netflix is preparing to say goodbye to Cobra Kai. The television series brought Karate Kid back into the pop culture conversation and, after almost seven years of entertaining the world, the spin-off is ready to come to a close. Karate Kid: Legends will take place in the same universe as previous films and Cobra Kai. Audiences are about to find out how the events of the Netflix series will shape the plot of the theatrical sequel.

You can check out the new images from Karate Kid: Legends above, before the movie premieres in theaters on May 30, 2025.