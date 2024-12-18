When The Karate Kid roundhouse kicked its way into theaters back in 1984, a legacy of a lifetime was born. Little did audiences and stars Ralph Macchio — who played loveable karate protege Daniel LaRusso — and Pat Morita — who portrayed the magnanimously wise Mr. Miyagi — know that the film would go on to birth a tale beyond its years. Bringing together the idea of mastering discipline, finding hope in times of darkness, and balancing the internal and external battles worth fighting, the franchise offered a nuanced perspective on life. Then, over three decades later Jackie Chan brought the legacy back to life with his own spin on the series. Eight years later show star Macchio rebirthed a new era of the Karate Kid saga with Netflix hit drama Cobra Kai and now a whole new entry to the franchise is set to bind them all together — Karate Kid: Legends.

Bringing together the original Karate Kid himself, Macchio, and spin-off sensei Chan, the upcoming film is set to bridge the worlds together, according to director Jonathan Entwistle. "Without giving too much away, I can say that Mr. Han and Mr. Miyagi are the connection to Daniel," Entwistle revealed, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "The Han family and the Miyagi family are connected all the way back to the old times. And there is a mention of this within the Karate Kid movie canon for those people who want to go looking for it."

The director then went on to reassure all three entities will become part of "one family," dubbing it "another piece to the overall universe." "I've had some really detailed conversations with the Cobra Kai team about just cool stuff that we can do in the movie and can make this whole thing feel holistic," he added.

'Karate Kid: Legends' Will Honor Both Mr. Miyagi and Mr. Han's Karate Styles

The narrative all tying together is especially vital for Cobra Kai fans as the show is still running with an epic finale set to take place next year. The film is set to unpack the story of Li (Ben Wang) who appears to mirror much of Daniel's hardship growing up, somewhat down on his luck, very much a fish out of water and grappling with nasty bullies after the move from Beijing to New York City. However, in a twist of fate, he becomes the bridge between a deep-rooted family history when he turns to Mr. Han for help — which ultimately leads him to Daniel's front door.

The 'Cobra Kai' Universe Will Be Acknowledged in 'Karate Kid: Legends'