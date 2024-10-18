As the release date of Karate Kid: Legends inches closer and closer, we start to get a better idea of what the highly anticipated movie will be all about. While it's safe to assume that the new installment of the franchise will cover the training of a young boy under the mentorship of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Han (Jackie Chan), we are yet to find out how the two different branches of the franchise will connect. A new poster was revealed today, and it confirms the release date of May 30, 2025.

The poster evokes the same energy from the original Karate Kid trilogy with the colors that we've come to associate with the previous posters of the franchise. Front and center is Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) as Liu Fong, a red-belt fighter who looks pretty determined to strike first and strike hard whoever gets in his way. Behind him, Macchio and Chan share the spotlight as the possible mentors of the kid. Since they both follow the same mentorship style of the late Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), it's possible that the duo will join forces to lead a new generation of fighters.

We're also yet to know how the final season of Cobra Kai will connect to the upcoming movie. Considering that Macchio is a part of both segments of the franchise, the way that Daniel LaRusso ends his journey on the Netflix hit series will inform the public about the state of mind that the pupil-turned-master will be when movie premieres. So far, Macchio has stayed mum on the fate of his character, and in an interview with Collider last July, the actor stated that both the series and the new movie are "about always being true to LaRusso."

Did Karate Kid: Legends Influence Season 6 of Cobra Kai?

Even though they are part of the same universe, Cobra Kai and Karate Kid: Legends hail from different studios. There is an obvious connection between them, but co-showrunner Josh Heald told Collider that there wasn't any direct influence from the movie in the series. The writer did reveal that they had access to early versions of the new movie's script, though, and his team was able to "give some thoughts and notes." But he confirmed that they are ending Cobra Kai in the way they always intended.

We also don't know which Cobra Kai characters will make it to Karate Kid: Legends besides LaRusso. It would make sense for Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to make a guest appearance since he and LaRusso opened the Miyagi-Do together. But it's possible that the new movie takes LaRusso on a whole other journey away from San Fernando Valley.

Karate Kid: Legends premieres in theaters on May 30, 2025.