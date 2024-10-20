We all know that the trailer of Karate Kid: Legends will be playing before our eyes soon, but for a lucky few, this happened today at NYCC. The highly anticipated new entry in the Karate Kid franchise was announced all the way back in 2022, and then it got delayed. So it's pretty understandable why attendees of the event were excited to finally find out how the movie looks. Thankfully, Collider's Therese Lacson was among them to tell us all about it.

The biggest draw from Karate Kid: Legends is, of course, seeing how the worlds of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Han (Jackie Chan) will collide. According to the description from the trailer we got, we see a little bit of that, and a pretty big revelation is made. Additionally, we get to see franchise newcomer Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) getting his martial arts on while we get a general idea of the sort of trouble that the boy will be up against.

Karate Kid: Legends Has Many Mysteries to Unveil

Image Via Netflix

The trailer description makes it clear that there are still many questions for Karate Kid: Legends to answer, but for now, we can only be teased about them and wait patiently until May 30, 2025. There's also another matter that the Karate Kid: Legends trailer has to dance around: the trailer can't reveal what happens with Daniel LaRusso until Netflix has dropped the final episodes of Cobra Kai on the catalog. So far, Part 3 of Season 6 is slated for a 2025 release, but no specific release date has been announced so far.

You can check out Lacson's trailer description for Karate Kid: Legends below:

The brand new 'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer opens on a dojo where people are practicing and sparring. We see Ben Wang, who plays Li Fong, fighting and training. Except he is not only training with Jackie Chan's Mr. Han, but he's also being coached by Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso. The trailer isn't short on fights, whether it's training, sparring sessions or Li Fong dealing with bullies. Han reveals to Daniel that he knew Mr. Miyagi [Pat Morita]. It's unclear how this falls in line with the 'Karate Kid' timeline and universe, but it's clear that Li Fong will have a lot on his plate. We see him training with a Wing Chun wooden dummy, sparring on rooftops, and eventually donning a headband with the image of a bonsai tree on it. We hear Daniel talking about "two branches from one tree," before the trailer plays out a smash cut of multiple fighting sequences before the title card.

Karate Kid: Legends premieres in theaters on May 30, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more news from NYCC.