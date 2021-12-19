After Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), John Kreese (Martin Kove), and the boys from Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) old gang, another classic Karate Kid villain is set to appear in Cobra Kai. Coming to Netflix on December 31, Season 4 of the Karate Kid sequel show will have Thomas Ian Griffith once more playing millionaire entrepreneur, Terry Silver, Kreese’s long-time friend and the real antagonist of The Karate Kid Part III. It’s a comeback that fans have been waiting for, especially considering the series’ nearly flawless history of bringing back actors from the franchise’s original movies to reprise their roles. But it also leaves viewers wondering what lies ahead. After all, the next film on the list of Cobra Kai’s throwbacks, 1994’s The Next Karate Kid, isn’t nearly as beloved as its predecessors, but it would be weird if the show brushed off this part of its past. Could Colonel Dugan (Michael Ironside) make a comeback in Cobra Kai Season 5? Who knows! But is The Next Karate Kid just as bad as fans remember it? And is The Karate Kid Part III any better? Now, these questions are easier to answer. Here’s a list of all five Karate Kid movies, ranked from worst to best.

5. The Next Karate Kid (1994)

Image Via Columbia Pictures

The first attempt to give the franchise a new face is also the only Karate Kid movie or TV show to have a female lead. And this is where The Next Karate Kid’s merits stop. The plot follows Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) in his attempt to teach the secrets of karate to Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank), the rebellious granddaughter of a deceased army mate. The result is a thematically messy movie, with unnatural dialogues and much more racism and sexism than any of the three previous films.

Director Christopher Cain and writer Mark Lee try to create a parallel between Mr. Miyagi having his role in the fight against fascism in World War II officially recognized in the first scenes of the movie and the rise of a proto-fascist organization in Julie’s high school that cleverly has an absolutist version of the Yin-yang symbol as its emblem. The security squad led by Colonel Dugan, however, is the kind of organization that could only reach such levels of power in a world operating by YA laws, in which parents, adults in general, and governmental institutions outside the limits of the school campus are scarce or nonexistent. But The Next Karate Kid takes itself too seriously to take the deep dive into absurdity it needed to make its villains work, and the audience is left wondering why doesn’t the school administration just chime in.

The Next Karate Kid also turns Mr. Miyagi into an even more stereotypical Asian-wise master than he already was. His English sounds more broken, and instead of bonding naturally with Julie due to a series of circumstantial events, he simply Mary Poppins his way into her life because her grandmother needs a rest. He only decides to teach her karate after realizing that her father had already given her a few lessons before his death. To add insult to injury, when the training finally begins, Mr. Miyagi discovers that the methods he used on Daniel (Ralph Macchio) won’t work on Julie, after all, she is a girl. So, instead of waxing cars, Julie gets to babysit a trio of insufferable little boys and learn a very special waltz kata.

4. The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

Image Via Columbia Pictures

If there is a lesson to be learned from The Karate Kid Part III it's that millionaires have way too much free time on their hands. In their goodbye to the franchise, director John G. Avildsen and writer Robert Mark Kamen bring back Cobra Kai and Sensei John Kreese for a befuddling revenge plot led by Terry Silver, Kreese’s rich army mate from Vietnam. After learning of his friend’s defeat at the All Valley Championship and the subsequent demise of his dojo, Terry takes a break from dumping toxic waste on third-world countries and dedicates himself to getting back at Daniel LaRusso. His plan is to hire karate champion Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) to beat LaRusso at the next tournament. But, first, he will convince Mr. Miyagi’s pupil to study under him so that he can… teach him new fighting moves?

When interpreted through technical lenses alone, the Miyagi-Do/Cobra Kai divide has always been kind of silly. After all, not only karate but martial arts, in general, are just as much about form and balance as they are about actual fighting. Therefore, a dojo that teaches exclusively kata and blocking techniques is just as doomed to failure as a place where students only learn to punch and kick. In The Karate Kid Part III, Terry teaches Daniel to sweep legs, and scolds him for believing kata is enough to win a championship. None of these things are wrong per se, and up until the last minute, Terry doesn’t present himself as anything but a regular sensei. Still, the movie tells us that he’s in the wrong from the first time Daniel gets home with a bruised foot - not because he’s instructing his student to misuse his knowledge of karate, but simply because he teaches evil Cobra Kai karate.

The Karate Kid Part III also suffers from a lack of originality pertaining to Daniel’s and Mr. Miyagi’s narrative arcs. LaRusso seems to have forgotten all the events of the previous films and having him relearn the true meaning of karate and find his inner strength for the second time makes for a boring watch. Meanwhile, Mr. Miyagi is once again reluctant to pass on his technique but realizes this is the only way to stop an adversary that doesn’t understand anything but violence. It’s a repetitive plot saved only by the preposterous level of cartoonishness of Terry and Kreese’s revenge scheme.

3. The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

Image Via Columbia Pictures

There is much to dislike about The Karate Kid Part II, but there’s also much to love. The second movie of the franchise isn’t about Daniel LaRusso, but about Mr. Miyagi. After learning of his father’s imminent death, Mr. Miyagi takes a trip back to his village in Okinawa, from which he fled before the war leaving behind the woman he loved and a best friend turned rival. It’s a touching story about the futility of grudges, the impossibility of escaping one’s past, and the cruelest aspects of industrialization.

As Mr. Miyagi rekindles his relationship with Yukie (Nobu McCarthy) and tries to convince Sato (Danny Kamekona) to let go of his grudge, we are presented with a fishing community ruined by industrial fishing and an unethical businessman. Still, the men and women of Tomi village resist. There’s even some criticism of the American occupation of Japan thrown in, with deafening helicopters interrupting the villagers every now and then, and Mr. Miyagi reminding Daniel that American soldiers weren’t the only ones to lose their lives in Okinawa. It might not seem like much nowadays, but, just one year after Rambo: First Blood Part II turned a traumatized soldier into a killing machine willing to go back to Vietnam just as long as he got to win this time, addressing the true cost of war and the humanity of the enemy is no small feat.

But while Mr. Miyagi’s side of the story is emotional and full of gravitas, Daniel’s leaves much to be desired. Though Chozen is a compelling villain, capable of taking Daniel’s high school fears and bringing them out into the adult world, the final fight between the two feels completely pointless. The whole plot could have been resolved after the storm. Likewise, Daniel’s romance with Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) doesn’t really work. Macchio and Tomita do have some chemistry, and their characters share a few sweet scenes, but everything feels really small when compared to Mr. Miyagi’s personal drama and the fate of Tomi village. Of course, Daniel LaRusso has to be in the film. After all, it’s a Karate Kid movie, and he is the karate kid. But cutting off his half of the plot wouldn’t be detrimental to it in any way.

2. The Karate Kid (2010)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

When details about the Karate Kid remake started to come out, many fans were angered by the discovery that the movie wouldn’t center around the art of karate at all, but an entirely different martial art. Written by Christopher Murphey and directed by Harald Zawart, 2010's The Karate Kid has its protagonist learning to defend himself and find his inner strength through the millenary Chinese art of kung fu. Apart from a quickly dismissable line by Taraji P. Henson’s character, there’s no mention of karate whatsoever. Thus, it’s only understandable why so many people were annoyed with the studio’s decision to keep the title, The Karate Kid. This choice certainly had a lot to do with preserving the movie’s association with an already recognizable brand, but it ended up doing more harm than good and drawing a lot of negative attention to the film. However, against all odds, The Karate Kid is actually a pretty good remake, true to the original movie’s spirit while not being a blatant copy, as well as an entertaining watch.

Jaden Smith plays young Dre Parker, a 12-year-old that moves to China when his mother gets a new job and finds an unexpected friend and master in his apartment building’s janitor, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan). Smith is very charismatic as Dre, and Chan is, as usual, a delight to watch. The fights are extremely well-choreographed and engaging, and the romantic subplot between Dre and Meiying (Han Wenwen) has a lot of adorable, heartwarming moments, such as the kiss in the shadow theater. The 2010 Karate Kid isn’t by any means as memorable and generation-defining as the original 1984 movie, but, in a world full of failed remakes, it sure is a pleasant surprise.

1. The Karate Kid (1984)

Image Via Columbia Pictures

Less than a decade after winning an Oscar for Rocky, John G. Avildsen returned to sports movies with a fun, sweet, and exciting picture about a boy learning to stand up for himself and finding a new friend in the most unexpected of places. Unlike the confusing revenge plans and fascist high-schoolers of its sequels, and even the straight-up gang war that fuels the plot of Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid has a pretty down-to-earth story: Daniel LaRusso moves to Los Angeles with his mom and is bullied by a group of teens who train karate at a local gym. He’s helped by his apartment building’s janitor, a Japanese man that teaches him karate and becomes a father figure in the boy’s life. Absent from the movie is the dark side/light side dichotomy that would later plague the franchise. The ultimate evil that Daniel and Mr. Miyagi need to defeat isn’t a particularly evil brand of karate, but a martial arts teacher that misuses his knowledge and his power over his students.

Though there are parts of The Karate Kid that didn’t age so well, like Mr. Miyagi’s stereotypical broken English and mystical aura, a lot of it holds up nicely. At a time in which anti-Asian and particularly, anti-Japanese racism were on the rise on the US, only two years after the murder of Vincent Chin, The Karate Kid had a Japanese man as one of its leads and as a forgotten war hero. Through Mr. Miyagi’s backstory, the movie also tackles the history of internment camps and the traumas they left in the Japanese-American community. Throughout the course of The Karate Kid, LaRusso learns not only how to fight, but also to respect a culture and a community he would’ve otherwise remained ignorant about. All of this is packed into a thrilling film that ends with what is probably the most satisfying kick in the history of cinema.

