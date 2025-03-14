When Cobra Kai was announced to be coming to an end in 2023, the franchise began a global casting call for what was going to be a new film in The Karate Kid franchise—one where both Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan would be returning. With the trailer released in 2024, it looks like it's going to pick up Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) story from the end of Cobra Kai and continue it forward into this movie. With there being a connection to the hit streaming series, it got fans excited but also skeptical.

Cobra Kai is one of the perfect modern-day examples of reviving a series in a way that is new, fresh, yet respectful to the original projects—delivering some phenomenal episodes of television. Being the first film revival in the series since 2010 (which was far less original), Karate Kid: Legends has a list of things that Cobra Kai did to keep it from falling into the pitfalls of the 2010 iteration and it could be something people adore post-Cobra Kai.

10 Tasteful Nostalgia

Nostalgia is fine when done right!

The issue that ends up pulling down a lot of franchise revivals is the overuse of nostalgia to try and win the hearts of fans rather than focusing on simply telling a good story. Much like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cobra Kai managed to handle nostalgia in a way that caters to fans of the original movies, while not using it as a crutch. When notalgic moments, characters, and feelings end up in the show, they are used to enhance the story rather than try to cover it up.

When characters from the past appear, they are there for a genuine reason and feel as if no other character could come in and take that role in the plot. Much like how Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men enhance Tom Holland's Peter's character arc, the major players from past The Karate Kid movies serve the same purpose in the hit series. If Karate Kid: Legends is going to bring old characters back, they need to make sure they're there not just for the sake of nostalgia.