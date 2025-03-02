Ever since 1984 when it captivated audiences worldwide, The Karate Kid’s simple tale of a teenager learning about balance from a wise sensei, has expanded into an entire universe of storytelling. Between the sequels, the 2010 reimagining, Netflix’s Cobra Kai, and the upcoming Karate Kid: Legends, the legacy of the franchise continues to grow beyond the Valley. Such expansive storytelling was considered early in the franchise by screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen with his original idea for 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III.

The third installment, which marked Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita's last on-screen collaboration as Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi respectively, was a flawed threequel that attempted to recreate the All-Valley Tournament angle of the original film along with Cobra Kai’s resurgence. Macchio has been public about his displeasure with Karate Kid Part III by pointing out decisions completely out of character for Daniel. It appeared like Daniel had nothing more to learn from Miyagi by this point in the franchise. In fact, Kamen’s discarded idea before Karate Kid Part III’s production would have put both characters in the backseat in favor of a new protagonist.

'The Karate Kid Part III' Writer Wanted a Period Fantasy Set in Ancient China