Sony’s upcoming Karate Kid sequel has found its romantic lead. Today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Cruel Summer star Sadie Stanley is the latest addition to the forthcoming installment. She will star opposite lead Ben Wang (American Born Chinese), Ralph Macchio (The original Karate Kid), Jackie Chan (The Karate Kid 2010), and Joshua Jackson (Fatal Attraction).

For now, plot details about the new Karate Kid are being kept under wraps. So far, we know that the latest story will move from the West Coast to the East Coast, centering on Wang’s character. The movie will maintain a similar premise as its predecessors, following a Chinese teenager who seeks direction in his life through karate, relying on the help of a couple of mentors. Sony disclosed little about Stanley’s character, but she will be the romantic focus for Wang’s character and the daughter of Jackson’s character.

The Karate Kid sequel is being helmed by Jonathan Entwistle (I’m Not Okay with This, The End of the F***ing World), with the screenplay written by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit). Karen Rosenfelt (The Twilight Saga, The Summer I Turned Pretty) serves as producer. At the time of this writing, no additional cast has been revealed, including whether the feature will take a page from Cobra Kai's book and enlist other franchise alums.

Where Do You Know Sadie Stanley From?

As mentioned, Stanley is currently well-known for starring in Freeform’s anthology thriller series Cruel Summer. The series ran for two seasons, with Stanley starring as Megan Landry in the second season. Along with the show, Stanley previously held a recurring role as Brea in ABC's The Goldbergs. Additionally, Stanley holds various other TV and feature roles under her belt. In television, she has also appeared on Robot Chicken, PEN15, and Dead to Me, among others. In movies, one of her main credits includes the live-action adaptation of Disney's Kim Possible — and later, its spin-off miniseries Kim Hushable. Stanley has also appeared in movies such as Somewhere in Queens, At the Gate, Let Us In, and The Sleepover. About the casting news, Stanley took to Instagram to express her excitement for the role. She shared a screenshot of the headline, paired with the caption, “Grew up watching this franchise- this is v v cool !!”

The Karate Kid sequel is slated to premiere December 13 in theaters. In the meantime, catch Stanley in Cruel Summer streaming now on Hulu.

