The Big Picture Sony's upcoming installment of The Karate Kid has been delayed until December 13, 2024, from its original release date of June 7, 2024.

The delay comes as no surprise due to ongoing strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, leading to uncertainties in the industry.

While there is little information about the new movie, fans can continue to enjoy the original trilogy, the 2010 reboot, and the Cobra Kai series on Netflix.

Sony's next return to the dojo has been delayed. Today the studio announced a slew of pushed release dates, including their upcoming The Karate Kid. First announced in September 2022, the new installment to the franchise will now release on December 13, 2024. It was originally scheduled to release on June 7, 2024.

During the original time of the announcement, Sony had yet to reveal any attached writer, director, or other creative team members to the new Karate Kid, with it likely still being in the relatively early stages of development. The delay comes as little surprise now, as both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are currently striking for better pay, protection against AI, and more. For the time being, a resolution seems far off for both strikes as indicated by previous and cruel comments from people such as Disney CEO Bob Iger and other studio executives.

Currently, there are no further details about what to expect from The Karate Kid. All we know so far is that the new installment is meant continue the original franchise. As mentioned, no creative team was announced, and it is unclear whether original cast members will return for the new installment. The original movie released in 1984 and starred Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. It followed Daniel after he and his mother move from New Jersey to California, where he takes up karate lessons from a maintenance man named Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita) to protect himself against a band of bullies and Cobra Kai karate students led by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Image Via Netflix

The Karate Kid Already Has a Continuation Series

While the new movie is set to take place within the original franchise, Netflix is gearing up to release the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai following the strikes. The series is set more than 30 years following the original movies. This time around, it places the emphasis on Johnny, who re-opens the Cobra Kai dojo in his own Karate Kid-esque storyline. It features several returning and new faces to the franchise.

The Karate Kid will now release on December 13, 2024. In the meantime, watch the original trilogy, the 2010 reboot, and Cobra Kai on Netflix.