Joshua Jackson might have dominated the small screen for the past several years but now he is ready to make his big screen debut in 10 years in an undisclosed role in the new Karate Kid movie. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Jackson has been cast in the Ben Wang-led film from Sony Pictures and even though details about his character have not been revealed, he is expected to have a significant arc in the film. He joins Wang (American Born Chinese), Ralph Macchio (Karate Kid, Cobra Kai), and Jackie Chan in the latest iteration of the beloved martial arts film.

The new film will center on an East Coast Chinese teenager (Wang) who begins to find his place in the world through martial arts. Chan and Macchio are set to reprise their iconic characters to continue the mythology of the original franchise. The film will bring together the characters from the preceding films starring Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Chan's Mr. Han from the 2010 remake to create a new world for the new film.

Jackson is known for his extensive work in TV from the lovable Pacey in Dawson's Creek to his latest role in Fatal Attraction as Dan Gallagher alongside Lizzy Caplan. He has starred in Dr. Death's first season, a role that earned him a 2022 Critics Choice Award. He also played Bill Richardson in Hulu's miniseries Little Fires Everywhere alongside Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. He co-starred in The Affair alongside Ruth Wilson from 2014 to 2018 as Cole Lockhart.

Who Is Behind 'The Karate Kid'?

Jonathan Entwistle (I’m Not Okay With This, The End of the F***ing World) is the film's director. Rob Lieber who wrote Peter Rabbit, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day, is the script's writer. Karen Rosenfelt serves as the producer.

There has been no confirmation about who else from the other films will return. The Karate Kid will hit theaters on December 13.