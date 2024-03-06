The Big Picture Ming-Na Wen joins the new Karate Kid film alongside Joshua Jackson, Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, and Ben Wang.

Ming-Na Wen has joined the new Karate Kid film from Sony, Variety has revealed. Much like what the film will entail, Wen's role is being kept under wraps. She joins previously cast actors Joshua Jackson, Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan and Ben Wang. No details about the other characters have been revealed yet. The film cast the romantic female lead with Sadie Stanley (Cruel Summer) being the latest addition to the film.

Specific details have not been revealed but the new film will center on an East Coast Chinese teenager (Wang) who begins to find his place in the world through martial arts. Chan and Macchio have established characters in the universe, characters they are set to reprise and continue the mythology of the original franchise. Macchio starred as Daniel LaRusso in the 1984 Karate Kid movie, still about a teenager who finds his place in the world through martial arts. Chan starred in the 2010 remake set in China starring Jaden Smith and Taraji P. Henson. This film will bring together the characters from the preceding films to create a new world for the new film.

What Has Ming-Na Wen Been in Before?

Wen stars as Fennec Shand on the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian, and was recently seen in the second season of HBO’s Hacks and heard in Blue Eye Samurai. Her work in various Disney projects earned a Disney Legend honor in 2019. She has been part of some of Disney's biggest projects like Mulan, Marvel’s Agents of Shield and The Joy Luck Club. She has made vast appearances in TV shows and movies over the years including voice work in animated projects. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2023. Wen is next slated to star in the film Peachville opposite Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti and Simon Pegg.

