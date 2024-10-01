Before Cobra Kai was a hit series on Netflix, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) had his origin story told in cinema. LaRusso was just a kid when he started his martial arts training with the legendary Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) in 1984's The Karate Kid. Now, you'll be able to revisit LaRusso's origins, the beginning of his feud with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and other events from his younger years with the original three films streaming on Netflix.

In the original movie, LaRusso wanted to stand up to his bullies in Reseda. One of them was Johnny Lawrence, who was taught by Kreese (Martin Kove) to strike first and strike hard and disobey the rules if it meant winning. Lawrence and LaRusso became long-time enemies and their differences were only solved more than 30 years later in the sequel series. The movie also introduced Elisabeth Shue (The Boys) as LaRusso's first love interest Ali Mills, — and the actor only came back to wrap up her arc at the end of Cobra Kai's Season 3.

The Karate Kid is considered a modern classic: it stands tall at a 90% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes. The story spanned two direct sequels. In The Karate Kid Part II, LaRusso and Miyagi go to Okinawa and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) is introduced to the franchise, only to return in Season 5 of Cobra Kai. In The Karate Kid Part III, Kreese teams up with Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) in order to exact revenge against Mr. Miyagi and LaRusso. At the time of its release in 1989, the movie became the lowest-rated of the franchise and had the weakest box office performance of the trilogy. However, the three movies managed to rake in almost $300 million worldwide, an impressive number for a small-budget franchise.

'The Karate Kid' Lives On

Close

Needless to say, the original Karate Kid trilogy built up a legacy that has been kept alive to this day. Two other installments were released without Macchio in the lead, but after a six-season stint in Cobra Kai, the actor is reprising the role once again in the new Karate Kid movie, which is slated to premiere in 2025 and has Jackie Chan (from 2010's The Karate Kid) attached to star alongside Macchio and Ben Wang (American Born Chinese). We still don't know how the new movie will connect the several threads of the franchise, so for now we can only speculate.

The Karate Kid trilogy was directed by John G. Avildsen, who also helmed another martial arts classic: Rocky, in 1976. The screenplay was written by Robert Mark Kamen, who also penned the sequels and then became a reference on the action-thriller universe by writing popular titles like The Fifth Element, The Transporter and 2008's Taken.

You can stream The Karate Kid trilogy on Netflix now. Check out the nostalgic trailer for the first installment below:

watch on netflix