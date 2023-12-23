The Big Picture Kardashian Christmas celebrations are excessive, with over-the-top decorations and extravagant parties.

Festive activities lead up to the annual Christmas party, including gingerbread house decorating and charity work.

The Kardashians' Christmas parties attract celebrity guests and feature elaborate decorations and surprise performances.

Love them or hate them, the Kardashian family still reigns over reality TV. This is especially true when it comes to their extravagant Christmas celebrations. If there is one thing you can bet on when it comes to the Kardashian crew, it's that their holiday festivities will be excessive. The decorations will be over the top, the holiday surprises will be outlandish, and their blend of modern and traditional festivities will always bring the outrageous family together. Over the years, we have seen the sisters fight over whose decorations are more original, the elder daughters have accused mom Kris Jenner of favoring youngest daughter Kylie Jenner, a variety of pranks have been pulled, and the position of "host" for their annual Christmas bash has bounced around from year to year now that the daughters have insisted that Kris retire her once annual Christmas Eve party.

Whoever hosts, the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party is always preceded by a lead-up of festive activities to showcase the family's abundant holiday spirit. These pre-party activities include decorating gingerbread houses with the kids, shopping for decorations, participating in local charity work, competing over family recipes, and reviewing home video footage of Christmases past. These relatable holiday traditions are a counterbalance to the extreme excess that is otherwise displayed in their extravagant parties, which include celebrity guests, surprise performances, and an abundance of everything Christmas-related.

Holiday Traditions and Modern Festive Customs Take Over With the Kardashians at Christmas

While a certain amount of drama is guaranteed within the Kardashian crew, the Christmas holidays always have a way of bringing the family back together. Past seasons have seen conflict arise over who is included in the family photo shoot, whether the sisters' decorations are copied or not, who is invited to the Christmas Eve party, and who will play host that year. When Kim's ex-husband Kanye West took over the party planning in season sixteen of the E! reality series, it put a strain on their relationship. Kanye's over-the-top vision of a white winter wonderland caused the budget for the day to skyrocket. Viewers see a stressed-out Kim on a phone call threatening to cancel the entire party if her husband doesn't agree to scale back: "This is so inappropriate that it's so much money for a party for one night... Finances stress me out more than anything in life, so just know that," she railed. Fighting among family is a holiday tradition that many will find relatable, especially if they land higher on the Scrooge scale during the holiday spending season.

The opulence of the Kardashians' decorations makes for great holiday visuals. From their shopping trips at Los Angeles Christmas store Aldick, to crafting Christmas doll houses, and installing fake snow hills and ice rinks at their homes, the Kardashians' take Christmas decorations and holiday surprises to a whole new level. One year, Kris even hired Olympian figure skater Nancy Kerrigan to skate with the family on a custom ice rink she had installed in her yard as part of a scheme to compete with Kim's Christmas plans. While it might break the holiday bank account, viewers can turn to these festive creative forces for inspiration each holiday season. But be warned, if you borrow from Kim's designs, she may "come for you." Also, bless Kris Jenner for giving the internet yet another "Kim crying" moment with her custom dollhouse gift in 2022.

In more recent years, the family has turned melodic, recording several Christmas songs together. Kourtney brings the family together to record a family Christmas album in season three of The Kardashians, after husband Travis Barker was inspired to record a version of "Jingle Bells" with Kris in season one. While the family's vocal abilities range from somewhat feline to fairly decent, they are constantly assured by everyone in their circle that they are "doing amazing, sweetie." Of course, Kendall Jenner assures everyone in an interview with production that she is the most talented vocalist in the family. Though she declines to provide evidence to support her superlative claim. These scenes provide some very light and heart-warming moments between the sisters during otherwise hard times in their relationships. Thankfully, auto-tune and knowledgeable sound engineers seem to be able to salvage this tradition for future Christmases to come.

Kardashian Parties of Christmas Present

One thing viewers of the Kardashian clan have come to expect is a glimpse inside the family party if we are lucky enough for the season production timeline to have the cameras up during the holiday period. Though the host and the location now seem to change from year to year, lately eldest sister Kourtney has seized control. Momager Kris Jenner had passed the torch to daughter Kim at one time, and even named her the "leader of the family" in an awkward toast at a recent dinner party celebrating Kim's birthday. This, of course, ignores Kourtney's seniority, and while she seemed to take the slight in stride at the time, she certainly has been putting in work behind the scenes to quietly prove her mother wrong.

The most recent Christmas episode of The Kardashians in season three would have us believe it is now Kourtney who is responsible for "curating" the family holiday experience. During the Christmas party montage scenes, we hear a voice-over as Kourtney explains the care that she has put into the party over the last four years: "Ya know, I love to try to make things feel more special, with more meaning, and it's something that I've curated for my family," she notes.

Earlier this episode, Kim had explained that Christmas has become "one of the main times of the year that we don't have our cameras with us." She continues: "But I really wanted to share with you guys what some of our Christmas is like, so I snuck in an iPhone." This interview is intercut with footage that Kim had sneakily taken during the party. The need to be sneaky suggests that someone, perhaps a sister with a producer credit, has set a limit or boundary around what the party can be filmed. The conversation over Kourtney's "curated" taste has caused a recent scandal in the family over her sister Kim's shared interest when it comes to the fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana. Their 90s gothic aesthetic was featured in Kourtney's wedding and also later in the fashion show where Kim was the creative director. Kourtney felt slighted by Kim's handling of the situation and has since taken a step back from filming with her sister. It seems now that Kourtney's exclusive tastes have been curating a unique family Christmas experience each year, this may explain the even more limited look viewers now get into the annual party as seen on The Kardashians.

Outlandish Kardashian Parties From Christmas Past

Over the years, one thing that has not changed is the veritable "who's who" of celebrity culture that appears during the Kardashian Christmas festivities. Celebrity guests that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian cameras have captured include music producer Babyface, American Idol alums Randy Jackson and Ryan Seacrest, and celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kathy Griffin, and Paris Hilton. Among so many others. Musical entertainers over the years have included singer/songwriter SIA, Toni Braxton, and John Legend. The fashionable looks that the sisters curate with their glam teams to unveil each year are always a visual delight. And the behind-the-scenes glimpse into the celebrity frivolity that the sisters provide through their Instagram accounts each year usually garner significant media attention. The annual Kardashian party has provided memorable moments in glitz and glam for nearly a decade. Here's hoping we get a glimpse into future Kardashian Christmases to come.

Catch up on past seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Peacock. All seasons of The Kardashians are available to stream on Hulu.

