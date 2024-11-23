When it comes to the Kardashian clan, everything that happens in their life is big and extravagant. And the holidays are no different. Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians know that the family does not play around when it comes to the holidays. Whether it's over-the-top costumes for Halloween or larger-than-life Christmas parties, this family knows how to make everyone jealous of them.

While Thanksgiving may not be the holiday one might think the Kardashians go all out for, they have some traditions fans might not expect to come from the Kardashians. Chronicled through their time on their dual series as well as social media, it's time to take an inside look at just how the Kardashians do Thanksgiving!

A Kardashian Thanksgiving Is More Traditional Than You Think

Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has grown and evolved. Whether it's new babies or new boos, what's evident is that a Kardashian-Jenner family Thanksgiving is never the same. For a family who adores big family gatherings, Thanksgiving is a holiday that is smaller than viewers may expect. During the holiday special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family begins with a tradition most families partake in: sharing what they are thankful for. From there, momager Kris Jenner reveals that the family eats a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the classic fixings. And, of course, there are scrumptious desserts.

In 2020, the family matriarch shared with People her survival tips for a successful Thanksgiving. Her major tips included setting the tone, mixing it up, getting organized, focusing on the main dish, presentation is key, and enlisting help. Sounds easy enough! Of course, for someone with the stature of Kris Jenner, it may be a bit easier to make this all a reality, but her Thanksgiving dinner has always been something to aspire to. While it might seem like an extravaganza, Kris Jenner has revealed, "Thanksgiving is one of the smaller parties we have because it’s mostly family." That being said, expect the "good" china and the over-the-top decorations. This is Kris Jenner after all.

The Kardashians Are Just Like Us

Image via E!

Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenners have celebrated Turkey Day in the desert terrain of Palm Springs, California. One of the newer traditions the family has enjoyed includes slumber parties filled with desserts upon desserts, which was chronicled on the holiday special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. With the Kardashian and Jenner kids expanding the family tree, Thanksgiving has become more joyous for Grandma Kris. As she mentioned on the show, "The fact that I have all these grandchildren, it's been the most amazing journey to watch your kids because it's truly the meaning of just life." Like many families during the holidays, the Kardashian-Jenner brood has been known to have some holiday spats over the years. Thanks to their infamous television shows and media appearances, fans are familiar with the feuds. But is it really Thanksgiving without some drama?

Outside of what's seen on their reality series, the Kardashians are known to give back to the community. In 2019, Kris Jenner was joined by Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to hand out meals to families in need. What a beautiful way to give back! If you've ever wondered what else doesn't make it to camera, be sure to follow the entire family on social media; they are no strangers to posting their gatherings on their feeds. No matter what you think of the first family of reality television, the Kardashians are truly like many other American families. They celebrate just like the rest of us.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Caitlyn Jenner Rating Seasons 20 Network E! Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors David Bresenham , Chris Ray , Andrea Metz , Bruce Ready Showrunner Ryan Seacrest Expand

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

Stream on Peacock