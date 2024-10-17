No one does Halloween like the Kardashian-Jenner clan! For over a decade, all the famous family members have proved that they’re too “ghoul” for school with their over-the-top Halloween costumes and bizarre strokes of creative genius during the spooky season. However, I must point out that my favorite Kardashian dress-up moment will always be the iconic instance from Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday where all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters — and North West! — dressed up as the famed momager. But that’s not to say I don’t have my pick of Halloween favorites from these Instagram queens that I‘ll definitely be jumping back into for inspiration before my trick-or-treat endeavors.

While the Kardashians have channeled everyone from Marvel comic characters to Anna Wintour, this list will pay homage to their most creative, unique, and out-of-the-box Halloween costumes that have left fans gasping more than once. As we all know, the stars of The Kardashians are all about getting the whole family onboard to play dress up during this time of year, so of course, the kiddies are also a part of this super fun list!

10 Cruella de Vil - Khloé Kardashian

Halloween 2019

It would be a sin to start this list with anyone but my personal favorite, Khloé Kardashian. What I love about this look from Halloween 2019 is that she took the concept, made it her own, and fully committed to the theme. Khloé Kardashian channeled her inner Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians and even had her daughter True Thompson dress up as an adorable little Dalmatian pup. The Good American mogul’s costume featured a sexy slit gown from Lever Couture, with a chic white bob wig covered in black spots and a spotted fur stole that I would move mountains to own!

The youngest Kardashian sister took to her Instagram to flaunt the ensemble alongside her daughter. She even went the extra mile by photoshopping Dalmatians all over the image to make it all come together. There must also be a moment of silence for Khloé Kardashian’s matching manicure, which was perfectly on theme and had me wheezing at the sheer perseverance.

9 Victoria’s Secret Angels - Kardashian-Jenner Sisters

Halloween 2018

Only the Kardashian-Jenner’s could pull off dressing up as Victoria’s Secret Angels and procure the famed angel wings from Victoria’s Secret themselves! The five sisters flaunted original runway looks and white angel wings as they were a vision to remember. This look from Halloween 2018 is definitely one of their most memorable dress-up moments to date.

Kendall Jenner, who had already walked the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2015 and 2016, returned to the famed runway just a few days after their Halloween fun, basking in the boujee-ness of strutting about LA in ridiculously expensive lingerie and ethereal angel wings.

8 Kylie Jenner 2018 MET Gala Look - Stormi Webster

Halloween 2019

Image via Kylie Jenner's official Instagram

“Stormi, you look like Mommy, baby!” The adorable Halloween look from 2019, when Kylie Jenner dressed daughter Stormi Webster up as herself from the 2018 MET Gala, is a bespoke KarJenner moment. Webster’s replication of the look was a near-perfect mini carbon copy of Jenner’s feathered custom Versace gown from the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed event. She even hit all the right notes with a purple wig and mini lavender feather sleeves. The mom of two had taken to her Instagram, gushing in the caption at her mini-me.

While one may assume that a miniature recreation of the fit shouldn’t be a time-consuming endeavor, the reality is far from it. Designer Alejandro Peraza, who was bestowed the responsibility of making a mini-replica of Jenner’s Versace gown, exclusively told PEOPLE that it took 16 hours straight to do the beading and three full 14-hour days to apply the feathers by hand on the baby couture. One thing’s for sure: Stormi Webster definitely served camp!

7 Insect Family - Kim Kardashian and Family

Halloween 2019

Only Kim Kardashian can make bugs look chic. For Halloween 2019, Kim Kardashian, her kids, and her then-husband Ye went spooky by dressing up as terrifyingly realistic, albeit avant-garde bugs. The mom of four shared several family photos and behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram featuring Ye and her kids North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

The family sported antennas, bug-eye goggles, and giant insect arms and claws — Ye’s costume, in particular, looked gory and hyperrealistic. The SKIMS mogul had aptly captioned their Halloween post with a fun spin on the family name, “West Worms.” Little Psalm West was all of five months old at the time and was quick to be pulled into the family’s Halloween enthusiasm.

6 Alabama - Kourtney Kardashian

Halloween 2021

Mr and Mrs Barker have entered the chat. I love a couple’s Halloween costume moment, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker always hit the right notes with their coordinated spooky season fits. But hands down, the most adorable of them all has to be from Halloween 2021 when the duo dressed up as the leading pair from the 1993 classic film True Romance. The Poosh mogul knocked her look out of the park as Patricia Arquette's character, Alabama, and the Blink-182 drummer slayed as Christian Slater's character, Clarence. The couple made several posts on their respective Instagram accounts featuring quotes from the film, taking it a step further by recreating the movie poster.

True Romance is clearly one of their favorite movies. Back in March 2021, Travis Barker took to his Instagram to reveal himself tattooing the words “You’re So Cool!” the title of the lead track from the film’s soundtrack by Hans Zimmer, which was seemingly written in his then-fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s handwriting. If this isn’t couple goals, I don’t know what is!

5 90’s Music Icons - Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Halloween 2022

Kim Kardashian is making it a point that her kids are trained early on that Halloween in their family should be taken seriously with military precision. The creativity peaks achieved by the West kiddos during Halloween 2022 knew no bounds. Having a rapper dad obviously called for an iconic musical moment as they channeled iconic 90’s music legends. Kim Kardashian posted pictures of her kids on Instagram at the time as they served some heavy drip.

Leading the pack, North West was dressed as “Princess of R&B,” Aaliyah wearing Tommy Hilfiger from top to toe. Chicago West had a denim-on-denim moment with a long braid and hoops as she channeled Nigerian-born British singer Sade Adu. Saint West showed off multiple braids and sported a flannel embodying Snoop Dogg, while Psalm West held onto a Compton snapback as “Godfather of Gangsta Rap” Eazy-E. I’m not going to lie. I wish I could get my hands on these fits because they’re pure fire!

4 Karl Lagerfeld - Kendall Jenner

Halloween 2015

Way before the MET paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in 2023, Kendall Jenner was one step ahead as she embodied a unique take on the legendary fashion designer during Halloween 2015. She had taken to Instagram in a since-deleted post to show off her creative take on the late Chanel designer, captioning it “Lady Lagerfeld.”Kendall Jenner, who was 19 then, modeled a sexy and risqué Shady Zeineldine tuxedo bodysuit, fishnet stockings, black mesh knee-high boots, black fingerless gloves, and black Chanel purse (of course!).

While the look was creative in itself, what really took the cake for me was how her friend dressed up as Lagerfeld’s “spoiled pussy” Choupette, which instantly elevated their Halloween ensemble. Interestingly, the same year, Josh Duhamel and his then-wife, Fergie, also paid tribute to Lagerfeld and Choupette in over-the-top costumes.

3 Throwback Photo - Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Halloween 2020

Everyone loves a throwback moment, and the Jenner sisters are no exception. For Halloween 2020, Kendall and Kylie Jenner recreated a childhood Halloween costume to mix things up a little. The pair obviously elevated the outfits to keep the glam quotient at an all-time high but managed to retain the essence of the original fits. Kylie Jenner wore a cute baby blue bustier and a matching skirt cascaded with embroidered flowers. She tied the look together with a pastel pink wig and matching blue shoes that featured a waterfall of sheer fabric.

On the other hand, Kendall Jenner looked effortlessly sexy in a shimmery spaghetti strap top with a dangerously high-slit silver skirt. She flaunted a blonde wig and swanky white lace-up boots. The looks were effortlessly creative and a great way to sneakily showcase their glow-ups.

2 Kim Kardashian 2013 MET Gala Look - Kourtney Kardashian

Halloween 2023

A dress so good that the Kardashians have repurposed it not once but twice! The Riccardo Tisci floral gown was first worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2013 Met Gala when she was pregnant with North West. Interestingly, it was the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s first MET Gala, and she was trolled mercilessly for her outfit at the time. Kim Kardashian had revealed in a video with Vogue that she’d cried her way home due to the online trolling and ruthless memes. Cut to two years later, and the SKIMS mogul wore the dress again during Halloween 2015 when she was pregnant with her son Saint West — a real power move, in my opinion. She had shared a snap of the fit on Instagram, captioned “Still fits...” as she dressed up as herself, which is literally the most Kim Kardashian thing to do.

There’s a saying that “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” and the dress that was once trolled for looking like couch fabric was worn a third time by Kourtney Kardashian for Halloween 2023 when she was pregnant with her and Travis Barker’s son Rocky Thirteen. The Poosh mogul dressed up as her sister, and a source had exclusively revealed to PageSix that she had borrowed the dress from Kim Kardashian for the occasion. I don’t know about you, but kudos to the Kardashians for clapping back at haters on a multifaceted level over the course of several years — now that’s spooky.

1 Cucumber Slice - Kendall Jenner

Halloween 2022

Surprised? I think not! You’ve got to hand it to Kendall Jenner for having bad-b energy and a unique sense of humor. The Kardashians Season 1, Episode 5 had a scene with Kris and Kendall Jenner where the latter was chopping up a cucumber in the most out-of-pocket and borderline dangerous way — it haunted me for days — that later went viral as fans went berserk over her lack of chopping skills. She defended herself to WSJ in 2022, saying that despite what the internet thinks, she managed to cut the cucumber without hurting anybody.

Later that year, she decided to bank on her infamous tag as the cursed cucumber-cutter and dressed up as a cucumber for Halloween. She also posted a TikTok of herself modeling the cucumber fit flinging around a knife — again, incredibly haunting — as an ultimate clap back at haters. I aspire to be this level of petty and am totally here for Kendall Jenner’s creative spin on her viral moment, which is why she wins the crown for the most creative Kardashian Halloween costume to date.

