The Kardashians have always been considered one of the most famous families in the world. They have all become successful in their way, but thanks to their original reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, they were able to achieve the positions they are in now. But with great fame also comes eagle-eyed fans who are constantly following their moments, and what they post on social media will always be ready to be called out. Kardashians have always been known to be beautiful, but like any normal person, they have also been known to photoshop their pictures to make sure a picture looks perfect. Women have a certain beauty standard that they would always like to maintain, but becoming obsessed with their looks also comes with some failed attempts at making themselves look beautiful. Especially with the Kardashian family, they have been seen as the "beauty standard," but their standards have made fans even more critical of what they post on social media.

It doesn't matter if small edits have been made to their photographs; fans have always been able to tell their mistakes when using Photoshop because their pictures will look disproportionate, and they have even gone as far as looking like a completely different person. Even though they have all made these mistakes, they make up for pictures that will be remembered, and the Kardashians will never be forgotten thanks to these pictures.

10 Kim Kardashian Face Swapping True over Stormi

In 2021, Kim Kardashian posted a sweet picture of her daughter Chicago and Khloe Kardashian's daughter True. What seemed a lovely moment later, looked at something off in the photograph. TikTok user @maiachondrialmembrane called out Kim by mentioning that True's face was clearer in the picture and photoshopped onto her body.

Besides calling out Kim in the photoshopped photo, the TikTok user also showed how Kim used an image of True she had previously posted in October. After being overly called out by fans, Kim decided to come clean about the picture by saying it was true the image was photoshopped but only because her sister, Kylie Jenner, did not want to post that day. Hence, she decided to quickly have True photoshopped to still post this candid moment between the cousins.

9 Kendall Jenner's Long Fingers

Back in February 2023, the oldest Jenner sister went viral with a photograph she posted on her Instagram in which she could be seen with very long fingers. Kendall Jenner posted a picture in which fans started calling her out for having "Voldermort fingers" because of how long the fingers on her right-hand look.

What was supposed to be a sexy photoshoot became a nightmare for her because all anyone could see was her hand. Even her sister Kim called her out when she had her take a picture of her by saying, "long-handed @kendalljenner behind the lens." Kendall's friend Hailey Bieber also joined in the moment by taking a video of her and posting it on social media about how long her fingers truly are.

8 Kourtney Kardashian's Smaller Arm on Calvin Klein Photoshoot

Being a part of a Calvin Klein photoshoot is a big deal for celebrities and models. Having one of the most important families as the face of the brand was a big moment for both the brand and the family, since it also showcased Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy.

Even though this was meant to show Khloe's pregnancy, it was overshadowed by fans noticing that Kourtney Kardashian's arm was too thin and overly photoshopped. Many fans on social media called out the brand, and Calvin Klein responded with its version of the picture overly zoomed and said, "There are no issues with Kourtney's arm. However, the light is hitting it, which makes it slightly less defined. Unfortunately, when the image is posted to social media in a lower-resolution format, the shape of her arm loses its definition, creating the effect social media users have commented on."

7 Khloe Kardashian Wall Bending Photo

Khloe Kardashian has been the center of many Photoshop fails, but fans noticed how the wall was bending weirdly in one of her pictures. With this particular picture, Khloe had to take to social media to state that she wasn't the one who had posted that picture and covered it up by saying it was her glam team who had posted it.

Khloe kept digging a hole for herself by continuously denying her posting the picture and stating, "I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did, but I didn't. Also, I mean... The bent lines in the back, lol, please." Fans were not having this by saying, "Khloé... there are pictures of it on your feed. This level of lying and gaslighting is insane. Wow."

6 Kris Jenner's Picture with Gordon Ramsay

As the matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner empire, Kris Jenner needs to be smart about what she posts on social media because she represents her daughters as well. Kris posted a picture of herself and Chef Gordon Ramsay to show he supported her cookbook.

This would have been a great picture, but it became overlooked heavily by the amount of filters used on the image. In the photo, Kris looks smoother on her face, but Gordon Ramsay seems very different. It was noticeable to fans because Ramsay posted the unedited picture on his social media.

5 Kim and Kylie's Sixth Toe

Being able to collaborate with her sisters is something Kim Kardashian has always enjoyed doing with all the different brands she has. With her beauty and fragrance line, she was excited to have the chance to have a fragrance with her sister, Kylie Jenner.

She and Kylie announced the collaboration, and many fans were excited to get to smell their product, but everyone couldn't stop looking at the fact that in their main picture, it can be seen how both Kim and Kylie could be seen with an extra toe in their main promo.

4 Kim's Warped Car Photo

Candid photos are some of Kardashian's favorite pictures to post on their social media because they are in the moment, and sometimes paparazzi get good angles of them that they even love. Kim Kardashian has always been known to post paparazzi photos on her Instagram, and this wasn't any different, but fans noticed how the car in the back was very photoshopped.

She received so much backlash that Kim had to post a statement on her social media saying, "I'm seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a 'Photoshop fail.' So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted — I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is why the car looks like that. So, this is actually hilarious to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL."

3 Khloe's Double Thumbs

Khloe was ready to post a picture with her long blonde hair, but it was overshadowed by fans looking at her hands because she could be seen with two thumbs. Fans kept calling her out on the attempt at photoshopping her face, but she quickly called out fans by saying it was a glitch in the app and the photograph came out like that.

She told a fan, "Babe, it's a glitch app. You can't control what causes a glitch effec, but the fact that you all think one would photoshop thumbs concerns me a tad [puzzled emoji]. What the hell are you all photoshopping?"

2 Kim Kardashian Missing a Belly Button

As the face of her brand, Kim Kardashian has to post about her products on her social media constantly. Whenever she has a sale or a new product, she posts about it to show it off on her body; during this photo, she was showing off one of her bras, but fans did not notice that.

The image was meant to focus on her everyday scoop bra, but fans noticed that her belly button was missing in the picture. Even though fans were looking for a belly button, this was the most natural picture she had posted, and she still received a lot of love for how beautiful she looked in it.

1 Khloé Kardashian's Face

Khloe has been called out for her Photoshop fails many times, and even though they were small tweaks, they were still noticeably different. Back in 2020, she posted a picture of herself in which fans could tell it was Khloe, but she seemed very different. Many fans called her out for her look because it had too much editing.

It can be seen how the photo was edited around her face, and when she showed herself on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, fans called her out even more for the picture. A fan on social media said, "While angles do play a role, it is clear that Khloe's face has been edited [and] reshaped to the point where plenty of people did not recognize it was her."

