The Big Picture The Kardashian-Jenner grandkids have been largely kept out of the spotlight to protect their private lives, but fans still get glimpses of them on social media and special episodes.

Many of their births have been chronicled on the long-standing reality series.

Only one Kar-Jenner child doesn't have any children.

The Kardashians have ruled reality TV for more than a decade now. Their show keeps us up with all the adults of their close-knit family. While their children remain largely off-camera in an effort to protect their private lives, fans remain invested. We often get to see the Kardashian-Jenner grandkids on red carpets and their mothers’ social media, and on special episodes. Here is a complete guide to all of Kris Jenner's grandkids.

13 Mason Disick

Kourtney has three children with her ex, Scott Disick. Their oldest son Mason Disick's birth was the first to be chronicled on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2009. Back then, Kourtney shocked everyone when she pulled out newborn Mason herself during labor. He recently turned 13 with a huge celebration.

12 Penelope Scotland Disick

Two years after having Mason, Kourtney had another kid with Scott. Their daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick, followed her brother into the world. Similar to her brother, her birth journey was all captured on her mom’s show. Penelope is sweetly called by everyone as 'P'.

11 Kourtney Kardashian's Third Kid: Reign Disick

The last of the Disick siblings is Reign Disick, born five years to the date after his older brother, and on the same date as his brother. After a near-decade relationship, Kourtney and Scott split for good amid his cheating scandals and at the height of his partying.

10 Kourtney Kardashian is Expecting Her Fourth Child

In 2022, Kourtney tied the knot with Travis Baker, longtime drummer for Blink-182. The couple buzzed all the romantics across the globe with their passionate on-screen love. In June 2023, Kourtney shared their baby news with everyone in the most romantic way possible. During Travis’ concert, she held up the sign “Travis I’m Pregnant," a nod to Blink-182's "All the Small Things" music video. Their IVF journey was chronicled on the first two seasons of Hulu's The Kardashians. Kourtney has been keeping fans updated on their journey via her social media. The happy couple are expecting a boy.

9 True Thompson

Khloe Kardashains has had a complicated love life with her now ex, Tristan Thompson. While navigating the ups and downs of their high-profile romance, they still managed to bring two lives in this world. True Thompson is their first child, and she is seen receiving loads of love from her mother on the show and on social media. Khloe gave birth just days after Tristan's first cheating scandal went public. She stuck it out for the sake of her family, so she claimed.

8 Tatum Thompson

After a few more make-ups and breakups, their second child, a son named Tatum Thompson, was born with the help of a surrogate in July 2022. Khloe was expecting that things were changing for the better with Tristan. However, their relationship ended before Tatum's birth after Tristan's paternity suit went public.

7 North West

Kim ended her seven-year marriage to Kanye West in 2021. However, the two co-parent four kids together. Their oldest is the one and only, North West. Born in 2013, North is already a social media star and the most talked about Kardashian grandkids. It seems that North, just like her parents, is fond of the spotlight. She is known for being relatively active on social media platforms like Tiktok, fashionably walking down red carpets with her mom, and occasionally performing on stage with her dad. She has also openly shown interest in stage make-up. We might have our first artist from the Kardashian grandkids!

6 Saint West

Their second son, Saint West, was born in 2015. Over the years, we have noticed how Saint seems to have an interest in sports, especially soccer and football. Kim showed her best mom skills in 2022, when she took Saint and his friends to a NFL game on his birthday. She even let Saint meet his favorite player of that time, Jalen Ramsey. Clearly, both kids receive loads of love and care from their mom.

5 Chicago West

Their third child, Chicago West, was their first child conceived through surrogacy. Kim made this choice after facing certain complications during her pregnancy with Saint. During Keeping Up With The Kardashains, Kim said, “It was definitely not as easy as I thought it would be emotionally, but it’s so worth it.” According to her mom, Chicago has had an easy and chill personality since the crib.

4 Psalm West

Kim and Kanye’s youngest son, Psalm West, came along in 2019. While we don’t know much about Psalm’s personality as he is still growing, he has openly shown interest in sports cars and Hulk. On a surprising note, Kim has admitted that Psalm reminds her of her late father, Robert Kardashain. She felt as if it was her late father reincarnated.

3 Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had an on-and-off relationship ever since they got together in 2017. However, they haven’t ever stepped back from their responsibility as parents to their two kids. Both have actually expressed numerous times how parenthood impacted them in positive ways. Their first daughter, Stormi Webster, was born in 2018, which Kylie conceived just a month into dating Travis and after her breakup with Tyga. At the time of her birth, Kylie was just 20 years old. Stormi might be right behind North in being the most popular Kardashain baby. Thanks to Kylie’s popularity, Stormi also receives lots of love on social media. Her mom also shows her proof of adoration by creating beauty products named after Stormi.

2 Aire Webster

In 2022, Kylie and Travis welcomed their son, Aire Webster. Out of all the Kardashian babies, Aire has had the most private birth. We didn’t get to see his face until a year later when Kylie chose to share a photo of him on her Instagram. We didn’t even know the baby’s name, which was said to be Wolf in the beginning but was changed later to Aire. It seems that Kylie would want her kids to have a choice between fame and a normal life.

1 Dream Kardashain

Dream Renee Kardashian is the only child of the only Kar-Jenner boy, Robert Kardashian. In 2016, Rob started dating the fashion model, Tyga's ex, and Kim Kardashian's former friend, Blac Chyna. Their relationship took a passionate turn and both announced their engagement after three months of dating. Dream came along right after in November of that year. The couple, unfortunately, split with a sour breakup that also involved infidelity rumors. The split was so publicly messy that it led to Rob being banned from Instagram due to him releasing nude pics of his ex. After the split Rob most likely would have dated other women, but he has chosen not to bring another life into this world. Rob has primary custody of Dream, and Khloe plays an active role in co-parenting her.