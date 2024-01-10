It is no secret that The Kardashians have maintained a high level of popularity over the years, especially through their various reality series. Their journey in reality television began in 2007, when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on the E! Network. To say it was an instant hit would be an understatement, and it came on the airways at a time when the reality genre was just beginning to grow in popularity. Since then, The Kardashians have spun off 10 series from its parent, ranging from the marriage of Khloé Kardashian and former NBA star Lamar Odom (Khloé & Lamar) to exploring the journey of Caitlin Jenner (I Am Cait) Over the years, these shows have given fans a rollercoaster ride of drama, love, fashion, and rivalries.

For anyone who wants to keep up with the Kardashians, their multiple reality shows that have spanned over 17 years have showcased their unforgettable moments and the behind the scenes of their publicized lives. Whether they are dealing with their complicated love lives, or pursuing business ventures, each show has its way of keeping viewers glued to their screen.

12 'Kris' (2013)

IMDb rating: 1.3

While The Kardashians were busy conquering the space that is reality TV, Kris Jenner decided to take a detour into the realm of daytime talk. Premiering in the summer of 2013, Kris revolved around the ultimate "momager" discussing various topics from celebrity gossip to family updates. In technicality, it was a talk show, but the series was different from its competitors in that it had a reality TV element in it.

While the series was short-lived and was canceled just six weeks after its premiere, Kris allowed the audience to see a different side to her as she showcased her hosting skills. There aren't a lot of memorable moments in regard to Kris, but one that stood out was the final episode, when her son-in-law, Kanye West, released the first images of his and Kim Kardashian's child, North West. Despite that, Kris was a pretty forgettable talk show, but that wouldn't be the last time viewers would see the Kardashians hosting their own talk show.

11 'Kocktails with Khloé (2016)

IMDb Rating: 2.4

After the failure that was Kris, The Kardashians continued to swim in the talk show waters with 2016's Kocktails with Khloè with Khloé now taking over the hosting duties. Unlike Kris, Kocktails with Khloé was a more traditional talk show, with celebrity guests, friends, and family coming to her home for conversations over cocktails. It brought a more fun and lively atmosphere compared to the traditional talk show format, which typically consists of a monologue, guest, and some offbeat segments.

That was probably the best thing Kocktails with Khloé, but it still wasn't enough to escape the cancelation ax, and the talk show was gone after just one season; which was a shame because it had so much potential. Maybe if this series premiered during the pandemic, Kocktails with Khloé could have been a hit. Who wouldn't have liked to have a conversation with one of the more famous Kardashians over a cocktail?

10 'Rob & Chyna' (2016)

IMDb rating: 2.5

Why should the girls have all the fun? Rob Kardashian, who made appearances in the parent series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, got his own series in 2016 with Rob & Chyna, which focused on the relationship between Rob and TV and fashion personality Blac Chyna as they were about to welcome their first child into the world. The show gave a look into their romantic relationship, impending parenthood, and the challenges they faced when blending their families; you know? The typical Kardashian recipe for a successful series, but added a little bit more.

The series allowed viewers to see more of Rob's life, including his relationship with his siblings, and his struggles with weight and emotional issues. This gave Rob and Chyna more emotional weight than the other spin-off, but it wasn't what viewers wanted to see from reality TV's most famous family; and it met its demise after just one season. At least it offered a fresh perspective on a different branch of the Kardashian family tree, which was a plus.

9 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' (2007 - 2021)

IMDb rating: 2.8

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is nothing short of a groundbreaking reality TV series. The premise was pretty simple, as it followed the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, but it premiered just at the time reality TV was beginning to make its presence felt on the small screen. This provided the famed family to make its mark and showcase all of their drama to audiences everywhere, for better or for worse, depending on how one views them.

The series provided viewers with a look into their daily lives, including their family bonds, romantic relationships, business ventures, and challenges, and it set the formula in place that would be washed, rinsed, and repeated throughout its multiple spin-offs. Keeping Up With the Kardashians also made its mark on the entertainment industry as a whole, influencing the sheer vocabulary of an entire captive audience. While it ranks pretty low thanks to its IMDb rating, Keeping Up With the Kardasians upped the ante when it came to reality television; and whether one loves or loathes the family, that is something that no one can deny.

8 'Khloè & Lamar' (2011-2012)

IMDb rating: 3.2

As one of the few spin-offs that had more than one season under its belt, Khloé & Lamar certainly had viewers captivated by their lives. The concept of the show revolved around their relationship, highlighting their joys and struggles in both their personal lives, and Lamar's professional basketball career.

Khloé and Lamar didn't deviate much from the formula that was established by Keeping Up With The Kardashians, with all the trademark drama one would expect from a Kardashian reality series. However, this spin-off was more of a love story that played out in front of the cameras for the whole world to see, in addition to the dynamic that the families of the two played into it. As a bonus, the series also offered a personal glimpse into Khloé's life as fans got to see a different side to her away from the usual Kardashian family drama.

7 'Kourtney & Kim Take Miami' (2009 - 2013)

IMDb rating: 3.2

Kourtney & Kim Take Miami featured Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as they embarked on various adventures and business opportunities in the sunny, tropical paradise known as Miami, where they opened the posh Dash boutique. On the surface, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami didn't try anything different from what their parent show did, except, this time around, it involved the two sisters opening a business and working through all the promise and faults a business can bring. If the stress of opening a business wasn't enough, the series also followed personal lives, relationships, and interactions with various people. Drama and stress? Viewers were all in.

This spin-off was interesting as it also offered the viewers a chance to see the dynamic between Kim and Kourtney outside the family's usual Los Angeles setting. They also got to see more of their relationship, especially as the sisters had both gotten into some fights at times. It was a dynamic that was ripped for drama, and the series offered plenty of that, and then some; so much so that they took this concept to another, more famous city.

6 'Kourtney & Kim Take New York' (2011 - 2012)

IMDb rating: 3.3

If one could predict, after their adventure in tropical Miami, it was only natural for Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to make their presence known in one of the most famous cities on Earth: New York City, the place where dreams can come true (or crash and burn).

Kourtney & Kim Take New York had the same dynamics as their Miami series; which is to say, it followed the same tried-and-true formula of its other spin-offs. Outside the different setting, there was nothing really special about this series, except that it was just in a different city; however, it did capture the essence and spirit of New York City, and, at the same time, showed more of Kim and Kourtney's sisterly bond as they explore their individual pursuits together. Despite the different locales, Kourtney & Kim Take New York didn't win over the viewers. Maybe the formula that was implemented for this series only worked in Miami? Who knows? But what one does know is that it only took two seasons for E! to realize that this spin-off wasn't going to work in the big city, and it was, unfortunately, canceled.

5 'Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian' (2017 - 2019)

IMDb rating: 3.5

Hosted by Khloé Kardashian, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian revolved around individuals who have personal setbacks such as weight gain, heartbreak, or low self-esteem. Khloé served as a mentor to support participants in transforming their lives, and the participants also worked with trainers and nutritionists to help them achieve their goals and gain confidence. For once, it was a nice break from the usual Kardahsain drama that seemed to envelope their other spin-offs, and it made good strives to show that the Kardashians did have a heart to make a positive change in the lives of its viewers.

That was a long way of saying the series had a positive mark on the Kardashian universe, focusing more on empowerment and personal transformation to inspire viewers. Audiences also got to watch Khloé's commitment to helping others become more confident versions of themselves, which was really nice to see. This was a spin-off that deserved to have more seasons; but, alas, the viewing public wanted Kardashian drama, not Kardashian positivity, and this series was canceled after just two seasons.

4 'Life of Kylie' (2017)

IMDb rating: 3.5

Being a young adult in the modern age is hard. Just ask Kylie Jenner, as she tried to navigate starting her own business with the entire world watching her. This was the simple little premise of Life of Kylie, which allowed viewers to see her navigate her career in the beauty and fashion industries, all while following the same Kardashian recipe that allowed them to find reality TV success. Audiences got an inside look into her daily routines, and her relationships with her family and friends; so Life With Kylie, on the surface, was nothing different from what viewers were used to seeing from the famed family.

What was different with Life of Kylie, though, was that it showed more of Kylie's life in the spotlight, which proved to be more interesting than one gave it credit for. As one of the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it could be hard to find some shine, but Life of Kylie gave one of the younger Kardashians the time and space to grow into her own, and it also explored more of the complexities of being a young adult in the spotlight. It was an interesting series, and, like some of the spin-offs before it, was worthy of having more than one season under its belt.

3 'I Am Cait' (2015 - 2016)

IMDb rating: 3.6

Even after her divorce from Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner was still a force within the Kardashian-Jenner universe. But when she boldly came out as a transgender woman, it was nothing short of a groundbreaking moment in culture as a whole. This was the basic premise of I Am Cait, which revolved around her journey as she transitioned, and her experiences as a transgender woman. It wasn't the usual Kardashian drama, though it did contain some of that.

Instead, viewers got a glimpse into her interactions with her family and friends, and her advocacy for transgender rights and issues. The show was important in giving a unique and educational perspective on transgender issues, making Caitlyn a prominent transgender advocate. Despite running for only two seasons, the series played a role in raising awareness and understanding transgender issues.

2 'Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons' (2014 - 2015)

IMDb rating: 3.7

Throughout their run on reality television, Dash boutique played an important role in shaping the entertainment and drama surrounding one of the more famous families in pop culture. Usually, it was Kourtney and her sister, Kim, embarking on adventures from the tropical vibes of Miami to the hustle and bustle of New York in searching for business opportunities for their brand. But in 2014, Kourtney teamed up with Khloé to take the Dash brand to the Hamptons in Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons.

As with their Miami and New York-based series, Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons followed the same tried-and-true recipe that makes all Kardashian spin-offs an instable watch; but it was also fun to watch how the older Kardashian interacted with her younger sibling as they tried to get Dash off the ground in the posh Hamptons. In some ways, Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons is an underrated staple in the Kardashians' reality TV catalog, and worth a re-watch if you're a fan of the famous family.

1 'The Kardashians' (2022-)

IMDb rating: 4.6

After their landmark series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, went off the air in 2021, The Kardashians picks up where they left off. Just like its predecessor, The Kardashians doesn't really deviate from the formula that has made the family a success on the small screen. Drama, relationships, everything that the original series showcased, all make their presence felt here. In fact, one could say that The Kardashians is actually, dare we say, an upgrade over the former, with even more intrigue, and more drama to keep viewers hooked.

The Kardasians have allowed long-time fans to continue catching up with the comings-and-goings of clan, especially since the new series also features their current and former partners such as Travis Scott, Travis Barker, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, and Scott Disick. The Kardasians continue in their tradition of highly televised big moments, and the intriguing drama that keeps fans watching, even for those who are not fans of the family. And that's the beauty of The Kardashians as a whole. Whether you love them or hate them, everyone loves to watch them succeed, fail, or watch the drama unfold, all while munching on a bag of popcorn. It's formulaic, sure, but it's a special kind of brand that The Kardashians have perfected over their dominating run on television. It's almost like a superpower, one that The Kardashians wield with intoxicating efficiency.

