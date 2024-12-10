Die-hard Kardashian fans deserve something different for Christmas this year – a major shake-up in the family’s reality TV empire. Not another headline-grabbing plot twist or secret pregnancy, but something fresh to breathe life into The Kardashians, a show that has struggled with low ratings since its debut on Hulu in 2022. This is a stark contrast to the glory days of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK) which reigned as one of the most popular reality shows of its time. Kris Jenner was never one to shy away from capitalizing on the success of KUWTK, and the family’s flagship show spawned a plethora of spin-offs, some of which were surprisingly successful.

Shows like Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (2009–2013) and Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons (2014–2015) gave fans a closer look at specific family dynamics and elite locations. Kylie Jenner’s Life of Kylie (2017) offered a peek into her budding empire, while I Am Cait (2015–2016) explored Caitlyn Jenner’s journey. Though none of these spin-offs reached the cultural heights of KUWTK, they added variety to the Kardashian universe. Now, with The Kardashians failing to live up to its predecessor, it’s time to consider adding a new spin-off or shaking up the format of the main show. After all, the Kardashians were at their peak when spin-offs were thriving – perhaps going back to basics could help them recapture some of that old success.

Why It’s Time for a Change

Even the best ideas need reinvention. The Kardashians has aired five seasons as of December 2024, with a sixth on the way, but it hasn’t achieved the cultural impact of KUWTK. While the family secured a lucrative $100 million deal with Hulu for the first two seasons, the show’s performance pales compared to KUWTK’s 20-season run on E!, where the family reportedly earned $30 million per season toward the end. The last spin-off show, Life of Kylie, aired over six years ago, leaving a significant gap in the family’s TV ventures.

Spin-offs once brought a fresh twist to the Kardashians’ content, breaking up the monotony of the main show and offering deeper dives into individual family members or specific narratives. The lack of spin-offs may explain why audiences are losing interest – The Kardashians feels like more of the same, and viewers are clearly growing bored. Historically, the Kardashians leaned into spin-offs during their most successful years. This strategy helped diversify their brand and kept fans hooked with fresh content. It’s not just about nostalgia –it’s a proven formula that worked before and could work again.

Fresh Spin-off Opportunities Are Endless

If Kris Jenner decides to revisit the spin-off strategy, she won’t lack inspiration. Just like Khloé and Kourtney carried several spin-offs, the family could focus on its most intriguing members. For instance, Kendall Jenner could be a perfect candidate. As the only sister without children and with one of the most glamorous modeling careers, a Kendall-centric series would provide a unique perspective. Fans are also eager to see her open up more (she’s notoriously private on TV and online) and address criticisms of The Kardashians being overly curated and inauthentic.

Alternatively, the younger generation of Kardashians could take center stage. With a dozen grandkids already making waves – True Thompson in modeling and North West reportedly working on an album with Kanye West – there’s potential for a show that spotlights their lives and budding careers. While critics might argue this would monetize the kids too early, it could also bridge the gap between Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences, who don’t connect with the OG Kardashian-Jenner sisters the way millennials once did.

Kris Jenner Eyes Potential Guest Stars

Rumors have even swirled that Kris Jenner is eyeing high-profile guest appearances to boost The Kardashians’ ratings. One report claims she’s been pressuring Kylie to convince her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, to appear on the show, despite the couple becoming more private following public backlash. Another report suggests Kris is considering Kylie’s ex and baby daddy, Travis Scott, as a potential guest. While Travis could use the career boost after recent legal troubles, and baby daddy drama has always been a surefire way to keep the family in the headlines, these guest spots may not be enough to turn things around. Instead, a Kylie-centric spin-off focusing on her personal life might be a more effective – and enduring – way to draw in viewers, especially given her knack for making headlines.

Despite the clear benefits of a new spin-off, it’s unclear whether the family and Hulu are willing to invest. Reports suggest budget constraints may explain why The Kardashians airs fewer episodes than KUWTK. Additionally, as the streaming landscape shifts and reality TV evolves, it’s harder to secure a massive audience. Finally, the family may simply not want to share more of their lives than they already do. Still, something needs to change. Unless The Kardashians adapts its format or the family ventures into spin-offs again, its ratings will likely continue declining. Fans have been loyal for years, but even the most dedicated need a reason to stay engaged. This Christmas, all we want is a new Kardashian spin-off – or at least the promise of something exciting in 2025. Whether it’s Kendall’s glamorous life or North West’s rise as the next big thing, the possibilities are endless. For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and see if Kris Jenner has a holiday surprise up her sleeve.

