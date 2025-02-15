In September 2020, viewers didn't seem all that surprised when Kim Kardashian announced on social media that the family had decided to shutter their longstanding reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After years of the younger sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner selectively choosing which family filming events they would participate in and which they would skip, older sister Kourtney Kardashian joined in the crusade to limit her time on camera and draw firm boundaries around what parts of her life would be shared. That left Kim and middle sister Khloé Kardashian to shoulder the burden of sharing their personal stories on the series to help maintain the illusion that the show still delivered on its promise of exposing the "reality" of this family and their glamorous lives ascending the Hollywood ladder.

When it was first reported in December 2020 that the sisters were coming back as executive producers on a revamped series on Hulu, there was some confusion around the issue of why the family chose to go through the process of ending one show to turn around and reboot it on another network. Andy Cohen asked as much during the special reunion episode the family filmed to bring resolution to the E! series that launched them to global renown. The power that each sister received to become an executive producer on the new reality show was obviously a major incentive, which is reflected in the fact that The Kardashians tends to focus more on the sisters' work schedules than it does on their daily lives. One thing that has been made powerfully clear over the years, especially with the many attempted reality TV spin-offs that went nowhere, is that the family has a very limited amount of genuinely interesting things to share about themselves. Between the ongoing Hulu series and the sisters' omnipresent social media activity, there is never any need for another Kardashian-based spin-off.

The Many Kardashian Spin-off Flops