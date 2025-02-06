Khloé Kardashian reunited with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, for the first time in nine years! The Kardashians Season 6 premiere, which aired at midnight on February 6, 2025, saw the Good American mogul come face to face with the former NBA player after almost a decade. The mom of two orchestrated the reunion to close her chapter with Lamar for good, once and for all.

The former couple met at Khloé’s friend Malika Haqq's house and kept the meetup a secret from her sisters and mom, Kris Jenner. In a confessional, Khloé confessed that despite having been young and tying the knot with Lamar just 30 days after meeting him, the former NBA star was definitely the love of her life. The reality TV star reflected on her marriage with Lamar in many words, which included but weren’t limited to the following:

“I took my vows very seriously and I was married for about seven years, but there were bigger things that were not fixable in that marriage.”

Khloé confessed that the last time she met, Lamar was back in 2016, after cutting ties with him for “repeating some of the same behaviors” that she couldn’t tolerate after she took care of him while he was in a state of coma after an overdose in 2015. However, Khloé maintains that her marriage was a special and magical time despite the fact that it was brimming with darkness. Khloé pushed for the reunion almost a decade later not to help her move on but to return some of Lamar’s belongings so she could fully rid herself of the remnants of her past relationship. The duo were married from 2009 to 2016.

