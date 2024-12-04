Khloé Kardashian doesn’t need a man in her life to thrive! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been single for roughly three years and is in no rush to get cuffed up anytime soon. The mom of two believes that finding a new boo is just not high up on her priority list for a while.

In a December 3, 2024, interview with Bustle, Khloé Kardashian shared a peek into her dating life — or lack thereof — revealing that she loves being single and enjoys her alone time. The Kardashians star was quick to note that she is single and not actively dating. The reality TV star believes that she feels immense power and strength in being single and doesn’t feel lonely in the slightest. The Good American mogul also remarked that the current dating scenario is quite scary while quipping that in contrast to being single and lonely, she’s actually “single and thriving.” The mom of two expressed where her head is at from a dating standpoint in the following words:

“I’ve been single for about three years and love it. I really, really do. I am single and thriving. I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt it.”

The reality TV star can’t imagine bringing a man she’s dating around her kids and revealing all the inconveniences that need to be dealt with while being a celebrity who is also a single mom trying to date in this day and age. Despite her mom Kris Jenner, urging her to find a new boo, Khloé Kardashian expressed how she just doesn’t have the time for it at the moment, as she dedicates her energy to her work, kids, and most importantly herself.

Khloé Kardashian’s Therapist Allegedly Leaked Private Information to Tabloids

Khloé Kardashian has spilled the tea on the woes of being a celebrity. In the same interview, The Kardashians star revealed how she had to turn to the gym as a form of therapy ever since her therapist breached the doctor-patient confidentiality clause.

The Good American mogul revealed that when she was seeking help to recover her mental health amid her divorce from Lamar Odom, her therapist at the time had allegedly leaked secret information to a tabloid. The reality TV star confessed how she turned to the gym to combat her mental health struggles and stopped going to therapy after the incident. Kardashian expressed how she concluded that her therapist had leaked the information in the following words:

“And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there’s no way this could have gotten out there.”

The reality star also shared how the incident had prevented her from seeking help for her mental health for many years. However, upon encouragement from her sister, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian gave therapy another shot and really likes her current therapist.

