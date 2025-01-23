They say the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. However, it seems like Kim Kardashian thinks she has the strongest work ethic in her family, if we reflect on an iconic scene from Season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. What starts as a friendly conversation between the sisters turns into a literal brawl after Kim says she and Khloe work the hardest and the other should aspire to have their drive. Kendall and Kourtney quickly took offense, which escalated into a physical confrontation where Kim and Kourtney had to be pulled apart. It seems like play fighting for one minute before Kim slaps her sister after Kourtney allegedly dug her nails into her. Viewers see Kim get a few hits in with the cameras rolling before Khloe and Kendall can de-escalate the situation.

This wasn’t the first time the Kardashian-Jenners got into a physical altercation on KUWTK (remember when Kim swung a purse at Khloe), and The Kardashians is no different. But even if Kim wasn’t the first to throw a punch – or, should we say, a nail dig – she was using fighting words. But they didn’t age well. While Kim thought her sisters had something to learn from her, it seems it’s the other way around. Throwing yourself into work, especially at the expense of your family, isn’t something to brag about. And it’s not right to tear someone down simply because their priorities differ and they don’t put in as many hours at work. Kim could learn a thing or two from her sisters’ work-life balance, and it may do both her and her kids some good.

There’s Never an Excuse for Violence, Kim

The first thing Kim can learn is that it’s never okay to put your hands on someone. Even if Kourtney did dig a nail into her like she claims, why does that justify slapping her in the face? In the Season 18 scene, Kim is the one getting in the most slaps, while Kourtney tries putting distance between them.

At the end of the day, Kim is nearly 40 in this clip. She knows the footage will be shown on national TV so everyone, including her four kids, can see it. She was bragging about being a role model for her work ethic before, but Kim quickly showed she’s no one to look up to when she let the situation turn physical. There’s never an excuse for violence. She should learn from her sisters, like Kendall and Khloe, who not only didn’t resort to physical aggression and tried de-escalating the situation but were horrified by Kim’s actions and words. It doesn’t matter how hard you work if you’re not willing to resolve situations calmly and efficiently.

Kim’s Work Ethic Is Hurting Her Kids