The team from independent feature drama Isabel’s Garden announced the addition of a strong slate of cast members that are set to help bring the movie to life, which Collider can exclusively share today. The transformational story centers around a woman whose workaholic life is suddenly flipped upside down after a loved one is killed in an accident. The five cast members have been announced to the main cast: Karen David, Gabriela Flores, Valery M. Ortiz, Jayne Taini, and Manuel Rafael Lozano.

David, who takes on the lead role of the career-obsessed journalist, is best known for her role as Grace Mukherjee in the hit AMC series Fear the Walking Dead. She’s also guest starred in HBO’s Barry, and played none other than Disney princess Jasmine in the ABC series Once Upon a Time. In an official statement, David celebrated landing the role and praised the nuances of the character she’s gearing up to play:

“The role of Maya came at a serendipitous time in my life. I was in a place of truths and a place of growth — a constructive crossroads, you could say. This story spoke to my soul. There is so much about Maya that I can relate to. Besides the obvious fact that the script was so exquisitely written by Kit [Rich, director and screenwriter], it’s a dream role. A role that makes an actor feel so alive and yet so petrified at the same time because it’s a character that is so layered and engaging on so many levels. I constantly had to take a deep breath in between reading the script, thinking to myself, ‘Oh my god, this is so good,’ I literally had chills.”

Image via The CW

RELATED: The Ever-Expanding ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe: A Beginner's Guide to Every Spin-Off Series and Movie

Isabel’s Garden is directed by Katherine Rich, who’s making her feature film directing debut. In addition, the filmmaker will be writing the screenplay, which is also her first script for a feature film after penning several short films and plays. Rich has also starred in some of her own short films, but in Isabel’s Garden she won’t be directing herself.

Where Have You Seen the Cast?

As for the other cast members, Flores played some minor roles in series like The Last Ship and Atypical, and recently guest-starred in The CW’s Walker. Ortiz has had regular and recurring roles in South of Nowhere, Hit the Floor, and Switched at Birth. She was recently in Disney Channel’s Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. Taini is best known for her roles in established series like Station 19 and Ray Donovan, while Lozano has guest-starred in 9-1-1 and will be seen in the upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Further details from Isabel’s Garden are yet to be announced. You can check out the official synopsis of the movie below: