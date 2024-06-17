The Big Picture Reality television couples face a curse, as seen in the quick divorce of Deon and Karen Derrico after 20 years.

The Derricos, parents to 14 children, break records with multiple births, facing financial and personal challenges.

Despite divorce, Deon must pay child support, and Karen faces financial difficulties due to high grocery bills and medical insurance costs.

Fans claim there is a curse on reality television couples, pushing even the most stable couples to chaos and eventually divorce. It could have been the crowded home with 13 minor children, or the pressure of being reality stars, or a little bit of both mixed with the challenge of a working marriage, but one of TLC's star couples has officially called it quits. Deon and Karen Derrico, the loving parents to triplets, quintuplets, and twins were officially divorced on June 6th in one of the fastest divorce settlements in celebrity history after filing two days prior, on June 4th.

The divorce comes amid the closure of Season 5 of their reality series. Over the years, the couple have nickered over Deon's meddling mother, and Karen's desire to relocate their large family from Las Vegas to South Carolina to be near her family. Season 5 showed some discord about them moving into a new home. But no one suspected a full divorce. Now, the couple are speaking out about their split.

The Derrico's Marital Strife Has Played Out Over Five Seasons

In recent episodes of the show, Karen and Deon are seen arguing about moving into their new home with their entire family. The family has gone through numerous challenges, including Deon's mother's fight for remission from her cancer diagnosis, her chemo journey, Deon's nephew's addiction. The trailer for Season 5 hints at a medical emergency for Karen and more drama between the couple due to their living situation. There have also been numerous financial hardships, including insurmountable student loan debt and a foreclosure on the family home. The couple have also filed for bankruptcy multiple times.

Karen and Deon Derrico broke world records with the total number of multiple births they had. Their children include: Derrick, 13, 12-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 10-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 6-year-old Diez and Dior, and 4-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver. Their oldest daughter Darian is 18 years old. Before announcing their divorce, Deon and Karen discussed the possibility of having additional children. Throughout their issues, the couple believed their children were their greatest blessing and never wanted to close the door to having more children.

Details About the Derricos Divorce Hit the Net

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the divorce decree requires Deon to pay $1166.00 per month in child support, with Karen being responsible for paying for the children's medical insurance. Recently, the couple acknowledged their grocery bill is between $2500 and $2500 per month. With the exorbitant grocery bill and medical insurance, it is easy to assume that Karen is going to need to find additional financial assistance to provide for herself and the children.

The Derrico divorce announcement comes just shy of the fifth season finale. After 20 years of marriage and 14 children, Derrico's marriage couldn't survive four years on reality television.

The Derricos Put on a United Front Amid Divorce

In a statement to PEOPLE days after their divorce was made public, Karen and Deon said, “Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children — their well-being is our priority. We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family."

Karen also posted a tribute to Deon for Father's Day 2024, writing on Instagram: "Happy Father's Day to the best father any 14 children can ask for! @deonderrico Also, to all the great father’s out there! Happy Father’s Day and may your day be filled with love, joy and rest! 😊 Btw: more pics loading later today 😊

Doubling Down With the Derricos can be steramed on Discovery Plus.

