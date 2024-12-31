Fans of Doubling Down with the Derricos were shocked when Karen Derrico and Deon Derrico announced their divorce. Now, the reality star is talking about her new life but is still not revealing what happened between her and her ex-husband. Karen took to Instagram to share a video about her life post marriage and gave updates on her kids, her mother-in-law, and what she plans on doing but did not mention Derrico. In the video, she told fans that she was looking forward to a number of speaking engagements she had lined up in the future.

The video, which was posted back in June, was disappointing for fans. Karen not only only talked about her children and herself, but she did not address what was going on with her relationship to her ex husband. “I’m doing OK, the children are doing as good as they can be right now,” she said in the video. “Just remember to keep our family, please, in your prayers.” She also asked that fans keep Derrico's mother in their prayers as she was not doing well. Her update went on to talk about how she is taking care of herself.

Karen said that she was “looking to do a lot of self-care.” She went on to talk about what her future looks like. “There’s a lot of speaking engagements coming my way that I have to go through and choose where I’m gonna go, but I’m thankful and grateful for that, to tell my story and my journey,” she continued. “So I am definitely looking into just taking care of Karen for a while. We all need to look into that, right? So that’s what I’m focused on.”

Fans Were Not Happy That Karen Derrico Didn't Address Her Husband

Image via TLC

In the comments, fans called out Karen for not addressing her husband. “Lol — you definitely did not discuss the ‘elephant in the room,'” one person commented. Another person wrote, “Did anyone else notice that she mentioned herself, GG, and the children, but no mention of her husband?” She responded by writing “The elephant in the room is my health! I am doing fine!” Since, Derrico has tagged Karen in many of his videos, including one celebrating the holidays with their children. But since her update video, Karen has only given fans insight into how the kids are doing.

Doubling Down with the Derricos can be streamed on Hulu.

