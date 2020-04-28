Karen Gillan Set to Kill Her Own Clone in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Dual’ with Aaron Paul

Marvel badass Karen Gillan is set to star in the satirical sci-fi thriller Dual, which will see the Scottish actress set out to kill her own clone.

Riley Stearns (Faults) will direct from his own original screenplay, and the film will co-star Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale, Martha Kelly and Jesse Eisenberg, the latter of whom starred in Stearns’ most recent feature, The Art of Self-Defense.

Gillan will play a woman who receives a terminal diagnosis and opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death. So the title has — wait for it — dual meanings! Get it?

Stearns will produce alongside XYZ Films, which will handle global sales and co-represent the film’s U.S. rights with CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group. Production is scheduled to start later this summer, provided that Hollywood is able to get back to work and ensure the safety of cast and crew on set.

Gillan’s star has been rising ever since she played Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy, so she’s an interesting choice for Dual. She also plays the female lead alongside Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in the blockbuster Jumanji franchise, and she’ll soon be seen in the female-led action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, which co-stars Carla Gugino, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett and Michelle Yeoh.

Breaking Bad alum Paul currently stars on HBO’s Westworld, while Eisenberg has two films currently on VOD — the sci-fi/horror movie Vivarium with Imogen Poots, and the historical drama Resistance, in which he plays famed mime Marcel Marceau.

Best known for his role in Hawaii Five-O, Koale also starred opposite Miles Teller in the PTSD drama Thank You for Your Service, while Kelly’s film and TV credits include Marriage Story, Spider-Man: Homecoming and the FX series Baskets.

XYZ’s upcoming titles include the sci-fi thriller Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette. To watch Gillan do some killer impressions of her Jumanji co-stars, click here.