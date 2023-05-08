Karen Gillan is a Scottish actress who gained recognition for her role in the Doctor Who television series. However, she will always be known as Nebula to the MCU fandom. Gillan’s journey with this cinematic universe has lasted nine years since her on-screen debut in the first Guardian of the Galaxy film in 2014, and it is now set to come to an end.

Beyond her work as Nebula, Gillan has held a variety of positions and doesn't back down from a challenge. It makes sense for Gillan’s fans to revisit some of her best past work as her journey comes to a close with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

10 ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Serving as the sequel to the 2014 film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues to follow the titular group as they struggle to remain a cohesive group as they cope with their own personal family concerns, particularly Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) run-in with his ambitious, Celestial father, Ego (Kurt Russell).

In this movie, Gillan continues to play Nebula, and audiences get to observe her first significant change in character development. Vol.2, following its predecessor, is a jaw-dropping, visual rock concert with the brilliant colors of the various planets, monsters, and confrontations of cosmic proportions.

9 ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

The sequel to 2012 The Avengers and the 2015 Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War continues to follow the titular superhero team as they and their allies proceed to defend the globe from the impossibly massive threat, emerging from the cosmos’ shadows: Thanos (Josh Brolin). His objective is to acquire all six Infinity Stones and use them to wipe out half of all life in the universe.

Infinity War is a crowd-pleasing, exhilarating, humorous, and emotionally charged film that serves as a fitting conclusion to their ten-year buildup. Although Gillan doesn't have much screen time in this movie, her presence is appreciated and has a significant impact on both the storyline for her character and the entire MCU.

8 ‘7 Days in Hell’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

7 Days in Hell is an HBO Sports mocumentary that delves into the pasts of rivals Aaron Williams (Andy Samberg) and Charles Poole (Kit Harington), two seasoned tennis players who engage in the all-time-longest match. Gillan played Lily Allsworth, Charles' supermodel ex-girlfriend.

7 Days in Hell is a unique twist on sports documentaries and the dramatic way commentators discuss legendary contests that viewers don’t have to be tennis fans to enjoy it. Moreover, despite not being the primary character, Gillan excels in her own right and does an excellent job in her role.

7 ‘The Big Short’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Adam McKay’s The Big Short is a biographical crime comedy-drama film made up of three different but related storylines that are only loosely connected by their events in the years preceding the collapse of the housing market in 2007. Gillan portrayed Evie, an SEC employee who also happens to be Jamie's (Finn Wittrock) brother's ex-girlfriend.

The Big Short is a pivotal movie about the most recent financial catastrophe and a watershed film of its director's career. However, unless the viewer has some basic familiarity with the subject matter, even a skilled cast cannot adequately explain this convoluted topic.

6 ‘Doctor Who’ (2005-)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Doctor Who is a British science fiction TV series that follows the exploits of a Time Lord named the Doctor, an alien with human-like features. Gillan portrayed Amy Pond, the companion for three seasons of The Eleventh Doctor, played by Matt Smith.

Doctor Who is legendary in the British television industry and a milestone in the sci-fi television genre. Furthermore, years after her departure from the program, Gillan's Amy Pond has retained a significant place in fans' hearts. Gillan’s relationship with her co-stars, Smith and Arthur Darvill, is as beautiful off-screen as they were on-screen that she only agreed to reprise her iconic role for the 60th anniversary of the show if they were with her.

5 ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Serves as the first installment in the same-name franchise, Guardians of the Galaxyintroduces how the titular team of extraterrestrial criminals was founded as they flee after stealing a powerful artifact. The film introduces Gillan as Nebula, Thanos’ adopted daughter and a devoted lieutenant working for Ronan (Lee Pace) and Thanos.

Guardian of the Galaxy contains all the thrills and action one would anticipate from a Marvel superhero film, but humor serves as the bond that binds this motley crew of criminals. It's also a risky wager made by Marvel, but fortunately, it pays out for the entire MCU's future as well as the franchise that follows.

4 ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is the second Marvel Studios Special Presentation in the MCU, and it follows the same timeline as the franchise's movies and television shows. Kraglin (Sean Gunn) shares a tale from his youth with the Guardians about how Yondu wrecked Christmas for Peter Quill as Christmastime draws near. Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) decide to go to Earth and kidnap Peter’s childhood superhero, Kevin Bacon.

Holiday Special serves as a casual comfort meal with endearing characters and a reminder that there is some magic left in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie also demonstrates how much these folks have developed and how far they have been together. Moreover, Gillan has guided Nebula through her beautiful acting with kindness and maturity compared to when fans first met her.

3 ‘What if…?’ (2021 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

After the multiverse was established in Loki's season one finale, What If...? is an MCU animated anthology series that examines a number of alternative timelines from the multiverse where key scenes from the MCU movies are different from how the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) observes them.

What if…? is an entertaining investigation into other iterations of the MCU, featuring animation that successfully conveys the action that's ingrained in the MCU formula. Additionally, the program resolves certain troubling relationships in the MCU, such as Thanos and Nebula, and opens up a lot of intriguing possibilities that fans have thought of for years.

2 ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Avengers: Endgame is the direct sequel to 2018 Avengers: Infinity War and shows the viewers the aftermath of the universe after Thanos’s snap. The film follows ​​The Avengers as they assemble once more with the assistance of their surviving allies in an effort to undo Thanos' atrocities and bring the cosmos back into balance.

Avengers: Endgame is a celebration of everything fans have come to love about these characters as well as the conclusion of the last eleven years of the MCU. Endgame is nothing less than a deserving send-off for the Infinity Saga, leaving a lasting impression on the industry, the fans, and popular culture.

1 ‘Calls’ (2021-)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Based on a French TV series of the same name, Calls features interwoven calls that tell the enigmatic tale of a group of strangers whose lives are upended in the run-up to a catastrophic event. Gillan voiced Sara, a distressed woman who calls 911 claiming her home intruder does not look human in the first episode of the series.

Calls introduce a fascinating and thoroughly enjoyable experimental format to people who enjoy conspiracy theories, and multiverse concepts and those who seriously doubt their realities. Additionally, the show is kept new and incredibly captivating by the fact that every call has a unique tale to tell and kept viewers invested.

